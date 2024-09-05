Press Release

Nokia named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CSP 5G Core Network Infrastructure Solutions

Nokia is furthest in vision on the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for CSP 5G Core Network Infrastructure Solutions.

Nokia’s 5G Core portfolio offers a fully automated and scalable software model, with near zero-touch automation and ultra-low latency capabilities.

5 September 2024

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communication Service Provider 5G Core Infrastructure Network Solutions. Nokia’s Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision are the reasons why the company is named as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ report.

According to Gartner: “Leaders distinguish themselves by offering services suitable for strategic adoption and having an ambitious roadmap. With a comprehensive portfolio, they can address a broad range of use cases, though they may not excel in all areas or be the best for specific needs. Leaders in this market have significant market share, numerous referenceable customers, strong service and support capabilities, and good customer references.”

Nokia’s 5G Core portfolio offers a fully automated and scalable software model, with near zero-touch automation and ultra-low latency capabilities, for delivering innovative 5G customer offerings securely, at scale, and with advanced operational efficiencies.

At the end of Q2 2024, Nokia had the most 5G Standalone Core operator customers, with a total of 116, and the most live deployments at 34, according to industry data.

The Gartner report comes soon after industry analyst OMDIA named Nokia’s Core portfolio a “market leader” in its “Market Landscape: Core Vendors 2024” report. OMDIA ranked Nokia first for having the greatest number of 5G core live deployments and for the strength of its core SaaS offering.

Kal De, Senior Vice President, Product and Engineering at Nokia, said: “We think our position as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ report underscores Nokia’s continued technology leadership in delivering a best-in-class core portfolio, with a commitment to driving innovation and supporting the digital transformation of our customers and partners. Nokia’s cloud-native 5G Core architecture utilizes web-scale technologies that enable customers to roll out new customer services quickly, securely, and without limitations in multi-cloud environments.”

Resource and additional information

Webpage: Nokia 5G Core

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for CSP 5G Core Network Infrastructure Solutions, Peter Liu, Kosei Takiishi, 28 August 2024

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media Inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com