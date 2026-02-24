Nokia and AWS showcase industry-first agentic AI-powered network slicing with du and Orange

Industry-first intent-based 5G-Advanced slicing with agentic AI offers telecommunication providers with premium network slicing services that respond to real-world situations and enable autonomous intelligence.

This breakthrough innovation inferences and leverages open Internet data, including traffic, events, locations, maps and operator data for network slicing business.

du and Orange first to explore this innovative slicing solution that adapts automatically to support customer demand.

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced a new collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to bring the first agentic AI-powered 5G-Advanced network slicing solution in a live 5G network. The intent-based 5G slicing innovation combines Nokia’s advanced network slicing with AWS AI platform technologies to empower telecommunication providers in delivering premium services precisely where and when they are needed. du and Orange are the first to explore the innovation in their respective networks.

Nokia's innovative AI slicing solution, powered by AWS, uses agentic AI to analyze real-world internet data, including locations, events, traffic, incidents, and maps, enabling telecommunications providers to deliver adaptive network slicing. This agentic AI-powered approach unlocks significant customer value across diverse applications and use cases by creating premium services that respond intelligently to dynamic conditions, ensuring optimal performance precisely where and when customers need it.

Furthermore, telecommunication providers can face challenges optimizing network performance during unpredictable events like traffic surges, emergencies or mass gatherings, which can result in suboptimal service quality and inefficient resource utilization. Autonomous network slicing intelligence dynamically adapts and manages even the most challenging traffic conditions across varied geographical areas.

Pallavi Mahajan, Chief Technology and AI Officer at Nokia commented: “This innovation marks a major milestone in the evolution of AI-native networks. By combining Nokia’s advanced network slicing capabilities with agentic AI, we are enabling operators to deliver premium, intent-based services that adapt dynamically to real-world conditions. Nokia is advancing connectivity by unlocking new value streams for telecommunication providers and supporting next-generation applications and differentiated services for enterprises, industries and consumers.”

“Network slicing has long promised to unlock new revenue streams for operators, but manual configuration and static policies have prevented end customers from accessing on-demand provisioning," said Amir Rao, Global Director, GTM & Telco Solutions at AWS. “By integrating agentic AI capabilities through Amazon Bedrock with Nokia’s application, operators can now deliver intelligent, context-aware network slicing that responds dynamically to real-world conditions from traffic surges to emergency situations. This transforms network slicing from a technical capability into a true business enabler, allowing operators to monetize their 5G investments through differentiated, premium services that adapt automatically to customer needs. Agentic Network Slicing is the beginning of an era that will enable telecommunications providers to enable real-time intent-based service provisioning for end customers.”

Agentic AI slicing for diverse applications and use cases

This agentic AI-powered 5G-Advanced network slicing innovation can be used for different use cases, including:

Intent-based enterprise and industrial slicing measures live network KPIs such as bitrate and latency and autonomously adjusts RAN policies to meet enterprise SLAs across campuses, business parks and city areas. The innovation enhances premium slicing services for critical applications in manufacturing, IoT, drones, smart cities, hospitals, energy, transportation and ports.

measures live network KPIs such as bitrate and latency and autonomously adjusts RAN policies to meet enterprise SLAs across campuses, business parks and city areas. The innovation enhances premium slicing services for critical applications in manufacturing, IoT, drones, smart cities, hospitals, energy, transportation and ports. On-demand slicing with agentic AI boosts network performance for selected 5G base stations. When activated by external data, this service provides first responders and public safety authorities with better network connectivity during emergencies. On-demand network slicing with agentic-AI preserves quality of service for premium 5G+ and FWA customers using gaming, streaming, XR, and AI applications in response to major traffic surges, weather conditions and environmental changes.

boosts network performance for selected 5G base stations. When activated by external data, this service provides first responders and public safety authorities with better network connectivity during emergencies. On-demand network slicing with agentic-AI preserves quality of service for premium 5G+ and FWA customers using gaming, streaming, XR, and AI applications in response to major traffic surges, weather conditions and environmental changes. Agentic AI for mass events provides much broader capacity availability during high-demand moments like concerts and sporting events. AI analyses network data, infers patterns, and sets slicing policies for scheduled events, optimizing premium 5G slicing for VIP spectators, payment applications, fan engagement, video broadcasting and operational crews in arenas, parks and conference centers.

“We are excited to be among the first to pilot this groundbreaking solution on a live network. Agentic AI-powered slicing will allow us to deliver highly responsive, premium services to our customers, whether for critical enterprise applications or enhanced consumer experiences,” said Saleem Alblooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du.

“Orange is committed to driving innovation in 5G, and this experimentation demonstrates how AI can transform network operations. With intent-based slicing, we can anticipate customer needs and deliver tailored services that meet the demands of diverse use cases, from mission-critical to immersive entertainment,” commented Atoosa Hatefi, Director of Innovation in Radio and Environment, Orange.

Leveraging leading-edge technologies

Nokia’s agentic AI-powered solution on AWS introduces intent-based network slicing that continuously monitors network KPIs, infers real-world contextual data from multiple sources and automatically adjusts RAN policies to meet service-level agreements. The end-to-end advanced network slicing innovation across RAN-transport-core utilizes especially Nokia’s 5G AirScale base station, MantaRay SMO and Agentic AI modules, which are seamlessly integrated with the Amazon Bedrock Artificial Intelligence platform.

The integrated solution uses agentic AI to coordinate data analytics, inferencing, and RAN policies. These AI agents leverage open internet data—including events, timetables, incidents, traffic, locations, maps, and weather—for different network slicing use cases. The agentic AI modules operate in multiple modes: chatbot, on-demand, scheduled, and autonomous. All modules interact with Amazon Bedrock via APIs. Furthermore, applications and use cases powered by Agentic AIs are enhanced with Nokia’s Edge Slicing solution, bringing cloud applications and workloads directly to mobile users and devices over high-capacity, secure, and low-latency networks.

Amazon Bedrock enables intelligent network optimization by providing access to foundation models and the infrastructure to build specialized AI agents. These agents analyze historical RAN parameters alongside contextual data to optimize RAN, core, and transport layers for mobile networks. Using Amazon EKS Hybrid Nodes, telecommunications providers can deploy these agents and network workloads on their existing infrastructure while unifying Kubernetes management across cloud and edge environments, providing the flexibility and scalability needed for modern network operations

Nokia at Mobile World Congress 2026

Visitors to Nokia’s booth in Hall 3 at this year’s Mobile World Congress event will be able to see live demonstrations of Nokia’s slicing solution and the agentic AI-powered advanced network slicing innovation.

