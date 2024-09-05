Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

Canadian General Investments, Limited

TORONTO, Canada, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at August 31, 2024 was $63.63 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 15.8% and 12.4%, respectively. These compare with the 13.7% and 18.8% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at August 31, 2024, the leverage represented 13.2% of CGI’s net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and 14.6% at August 31, 2023.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at August 31, 2024 was $38.05, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 11.8% and 6.2%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of August 31, 2024 were as follows:

Information Technology22.9%
Industrials22.3%
Financials13.5%
Materials12.3%
Energy12.3%
Consumer Discretionary10.1%
Real Estate4.4%
Communication Services1.5%
Cash & Cash Equivalents0.7%


The top ten investments which comprised 39.0% of the investment portfolio at market as of August 31, 2024 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation6.9%
TFI International Inc.4.6%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited4.2%
Apple Inc.3.9%
The Descartes Systems Group Inc.3.6%
WSP Global Inc.3.5%
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.3.3%
Franco-Nevada Corporation3.1%
Mastercard Incorporated3.1%
Dollarama Inc.2.8%


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca