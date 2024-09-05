Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at August 31, 2024 was $63.63 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 15.8% and 12.4%, respectively. These compare with the 13.7% and 18.8% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at August 31, 2024, the leverage represented 13.2% of CGI’s net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and 14.6% at August 31, 2023.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at August 31, 2024 was $38.05, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 11.8% and 6.2%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of August 31, 2024 were as follows:

Information Technology 22.9 % Industrials 22.3 % Financials 13.5 % Materials 12.3 % Energy 12.3 % Consumer Discretionary 10.1 % Real Estate 4.4 % Communication Services 1.5 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.7 %



The top ten investments which comprised 39.0% of the investment portfolio at market as of August 31, 2024 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation 6.9 % TFI International Inc. 4.6 % Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 4.2 % Apple Inc. 3.9 % The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.6 % WSP Global Inc. 3.5 % West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 3.3 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.1 % Mastercard Incorporated 3.1 % Dollarama Inc. 2.8 %



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jonathan A. Morgan

President & CEO

Phone: (416) 366-2931

Fax: (416) 366-2729

e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com

website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca

