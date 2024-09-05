PRESS RELEASE

5 September 2024





PLACEMENT OF A 765.1 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS

Mobilize Financial Services Group announces the placement of a securitization backed by auto loans originated by its French subsidiary.

The FCT Cars Alliance Auto Loans France v 2024-1 has placed 700m€ of Senior notes and 65.1m€ of subordinated notes. These notes are rated AAA(sf) / Aaa(sf) and AA(low)(sf) / Aa3(sf) respectively by DBRS and Moody’s.

The Senior tranche, with a weighted average life of 2.34 years, has a coupon(1)of Euribor 1 month + 60bps. The subordinated notes, with a weighted average life of 4.44 years, have a coupon(1) of Euribor 1 month + 120bps.

The successful placement demonstrates investors' continued confidence in Mobilize Financial Services assets quality and receivable management process. This transaction also confirms the diversified financing sources to which the company has access.

(1) Priced at par

