Associa Community Association Services of Indiana Hosts Record-Breaking Client Appreciation and Vendor Networking Event

Indianapolis, IN, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Association Services of Indiana (CASI) proudly hosted its 2024 Annual Client Appreciation and Vendor Networking Event on Wednesday, August 14, at The District Tap in Indianapolis. The event brought together employees, board members, and vendors for a day of networking, collaboration, and giving back.

The highlight of the event was the remarkable success in fundraising efforts for Associa Cares, the nonprofit arm of Associa that provides financial assistance to families and communities in crisis following a natural disaster. This year, CASI raised a record-breaking $8,350, the largest amount ever collected by the branch for this cause.

President of Associa CASI, Jennifer Freeman, CMCA, expressed her gratitude and pride in the event's outcome, stating, "This year’s Associa CASI Client Appreciation and Vendor Networking Event was truly inspiring. Not only did we strengthen relationships with our valued clients and partners, but we also came together as a community to support a cause close to our hearts. Thanks to their generosity, we raised $8,350 for Associa Cares, making a real impact on those in need. This event reminded us of the power of collaboration and giving back, and we are excited to continue building on this momentum in the future."

The success of the event was made possible by the generous contributions of several Platinum-level sponsors, including:

Associa CASI extends its heartfelt thanks to all participants, sponsors, and supporters who contributed to the success of this event. The funds raised will play a vital role in helping Associa Cares continue its mission of providing timely assistance to those facing unexpected challenges.

For more information about Associa Community Association Services of Indiana and future events, please visit www.associaonline.com.

