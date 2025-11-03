Associa British Columbia, Inc. Has Been Recognized on the 2025 Best Workplaces in British Columbia List

British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa British Columbia, one of Associa’s more than 300 branch offices across North America, is proud to announce that it has been named on the 2025 Best Workplaces in British Columbia for the second year in a row.

Associa British Columbia (Associa BC) received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.

The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work- Certified™ and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index survey. The survey evaluates multiple dimensions of workplace culture, including trust, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. Associa BC’s inclusion in this list highlights the company’s commitment to creating an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and motivated to deliver their best work.

"Being recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in British Columbia is a tremendous honour and a testament to the work our team has done to build a strong, stable company culture," said Adam Lord, President of Associa BC. "Our employees are the cornerstone of our success, and we are deeply committed to maintaining a workplace where every team member feels appreciated and empowered."

Employees at Associa BC have shared their enthusiasm and love for working at the organization through the Great Place to Work survey, underscoring a culture of collaboration, growth, and support. Associa BC remains dedicated to fostering a workplace environment that prioritizes employee satisfaction and well-being. As the company continues to grow, it is committed to upholding the values and practices that have earned this prestigious recognition.

