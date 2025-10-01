Evergreen Management Group Welcomes Katheryne Theodoulou as New Branch President

Merrimack, NH, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergreen Management Group, an Associa company and leader in community management services throughout New England, is proud to announce the appointment of Katheryne Theodoulou as its new branch president. With over a decade of combined experience in property management and hospitality, Theodoulou brings a powerful blend of strategic leadership, hands-on operational expertise, and a commitment to “white-glove” customer service that promises a dynamic new chapter for the branch.

A native of New Hampshire, Katheryne is deeply connected to the communities she serves. She joins Evergreen from Samuels & Associates, where she served as General Manager, overseeing multi-million-dollar budgets and complex capital improvement projects. Known for building high-performing, client-focused teams, she brings a fresh perspective and service-first approach to community management, emphasizing transparency, accountability, and exceptional customer care.

“In every role I’ve held, my focus has always been on enhancing the resident experience and creating strong, connected communities,” said Theodoulou. “At Evergreen, I’m excited to lead with that same focus by offering residents and boards the elevated, concierge-level service they deserve.”

With a track record of improving resident retention, boosting reputation scores, and uncovering innovative revenue opportunities, Katheryne is poised to bring new energy, vision, and customer-centric leadership to Evergreen’s operations across New Hampshire and Northern Massachusetts.

Her expertise spans property and hospitality management, financial operations, and the successful delivery of capital projects, positioning her perfectly to guide Evergreen into its next phase of growth.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Katheryne to the Evergreen family,” said Nancy Hastings, CMCA, AMS, PCAM, Senior Vice President Northeast-Central Region. “Her dedication to excellence, paired with her deep knowledge of the industry, aligns with our mission to provide exceptional service and enhance the quality of life for every community we serve.”

Under Katheryne’s leadership, Evergreen is doubling down on its commitment to best-in-class service, a refreshed client experience, and a culture rooted in collaboration, trust, and community-first values.

