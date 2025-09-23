Legum & Norman, An Associa Company, Welcomes Bryant Phillips as New Branch President

Falls Church, VA, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legum & Norman, a leading community management company in Virginia and a part of the Associa family, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bryant Phillips as Branch President, effective September 15, 2025.

Bryant’s journey with Associa began over a decade ago as an on-site General Manager for a master-planned community, where he quickly distinguished himself as a trusted and effective leader. Throughout his career, he has gained extensive experience managing large-scale, mixed use, condominium, and resort-style communities. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of Community Management Corporation, demonstrating his strategic vision and dedication to excellence.

As Branch President, Bryant will focus on cultivating and strengthening the Legum & Norman brand by building on the company’s foundation of best-in-class service and fulfilling Associa’s promise to add value to the communities it serves.

“I look forward to learning more about each community and connecting directly with boards to understand their priorities,” said Bryant. “My goal is to ensure Legum & Norman continues to be a trusted partner, serving communities with exceptional dedication now and in the future.”

Regional Vice President, Nick Mazzarella, MBA, CMCA®, PCAM®, LSM®, added, “We are excited about the future under Bryant’s leadership and the opportunities it brings for our clients. I am confident his leadership will inspire us all as we build on our proud legacy of excellence.”

At Legum & Norman, they believe the success of every community is built on strong partnerships. The trust and loyalty of clients are the foundation of their work, and the company remains committed to delivering exceptional service while continually evolving to meet the changing needs of communities. For more information, visit https://www.legumnorman.com/.

