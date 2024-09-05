A serious concern for all Canadians: CAPP submission on amendments to the Competition Act

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) today released its formal submission to the Competition Bureau for developing guidance to the federal government’s recent amendments to the Competition Act.



Organizations in Canada should be responsible to demonstrate their environmental claims are substantiated and credible. However, the Competition Act amendments pair significant penalties with no clarity on compliance, creating high risk for any business.

CAPP believes the best solution is to repeal the recent amendments due to the lack of a fulsome consultation on the issue of environmental representations with respect to the benefits of a business or business activity.

However, CAPP recognizes the Competition Bureau does not have the mandate to fix the fundamental flaws in this legislation and respects the Bureau has a role to play in developing guidance that will hopefully go some way toward mitigating some of these flaws. With the scope of the consultation process in mind, CAPP’s submission addresses the technical questions posed by the Competition Bureau and offers additional comments.

CAPP’s full submission can be found on its website.

Quotes from Lisa Baiton, CAPP President & CEO

“We are extremely disappointed with the Competition Act’s amendments included in Bill C-59 disguised as measures against ‘greenwashing.’ These amendments effectively silence discussion around climate and environmental policy for political gains, while promoting the voices of those most opposed to Canada’s oil and natural gas sector.”

“The federal government implementing a law, without consultation, which intrinsically infringes on the ability to participate in open discussions on some of the most important issues facing the country today should be a serious concern for all Canadians. We are unconvinced that any guidance brought forward by the Competition Bureau can provide Canadian businesses with the confidence to openly discuss their environmental goals and progress.”

“The federal government’s approach to these amendments have introduced a new level of complexity and risk for those looking to invest in Canada. The amendments to the Competition Act will make it more difficult for proponents to speak to Canadians and gain public support for their projects, particularly for those focused on reducing emissions.”

About CAPP

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) is a non-partisan, research-based industry association that advocates on behalf of our member companies, large and small, that explore for, develop, and produce oil and natural gas throughout Canada. Our associate members provide a wide range of services that support the upstream industry.

CAPP’s members produce nearly three quarters of Canada’s annual oil and natural gas production and provide approximately 450,000 direct and indirect jobs in nearly all regions of Canada. According to the most recently published data, the industry contributes over $70 billion to Canada’s GDP, as well as $45 billion in taxes and royalties to governments across the country. CAPP is a solution-oriented partner and works with all levels of government to ensure a thriving Canadian oil and natural gas industry.

We strive to meet the need for safe, reliable, affordable, and responsibly produced energy, for Canada and the world. We are proud to amplify industry efforts to reduce GHG emissions from oil and gas production and support Indigenous participation and prosperity.