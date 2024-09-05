Legal Soft Gold Sponsor of LEX Summit 2024: Discover the Future of Legal Innovation

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legal Soft proudly announces its Gold Sponsorship of LEX Summit 2024, the leading legal innovation conference hosted by Filevine. As a proud partner of Filevine, Legal Soft is committed to advancing the legal field by participating in this premier event, scheduled from September 8 to 10, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency in Salt Lake City, 170 S W Temple St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

What is LEX Summit 2024?

LEX Summit 2024 , organized by Filevine , is a top-tier legal conference designed for professionals eager to explore the future of law. The event features a dynamic agenda including keynote addresses, breakout sessions, and hands-on workshops. Attendees will gain valuable insights into emerging trends and practical strategies for enhancing their legal practice. This conference is essential for law firms aiming to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.

Why Attend LEX Summit 2024?

LEX Summit 2024 offers a comprehensive experience for legal professionals, featuring:

Keynote Speakers : Learn from industry leaders and pioneers.

: Learn from industry leaders and pioneers. Breakout Sessions : Participate in focused discussions on specialized topics.

: Participate in focused discussions on specialized topics. Hands-On Workshops : Engage in interactive sessions to develop practical skills.

: Engage in interactive sessions to develop practical skills. Networking Opportunities: Connect with peers, experts, and potential partners.

Who Should Attend?

The LEX Summit attracts a diverse group of attendees, including:

Trial Lawyers : Interested in adopting new technologies and methodologies.

: Interested in adopting new technologies and methodologies. Legal Professionals : Looking to stay updated on legal technology and practice advancements.

: Looking to stay updated on legal technology and practice advancements. Law Firm Decision-Makers : Seeking innovative solutions for operational efficiency.

: Seeking innovative solutions for operational efficiency. Industry Experts and Thought Leaders : Providing insights into the future of law.

: Providing insights into the future of law. AI Enthusiasts: Exploring how artificial intelligence can transform legal practice.



Why LEX Summit is Crucial for Law Firms

LEX Summit 2024 is a cornerstone event for the legal community, offering invaluable opportunities for professional growth and innovation. The conference is renowned for its comprehensive approach to legal education and technology. Attendees will discover new solutions that can streamline legal practices and improve client outcomes. Effective communication and the integration of cutting-edge solutions are vital for law firms aiming to thrive in a competitive market.

Legal Soft: Gold Sponsor and Exhibitor at LEX Summit 2024

As a proud partner of Filevine and Gold Sponsor at LEX Summit 2024, Legal Soft is dedicated to supporting the legal industry’s growth.. Our booth will showcase our range of services designed to help law firms expand and succeed, including:

Virtual Staffing : Enhance productivity with expert virtual staffing solutions.

: Enhance productivity with expert virtual staffing solutions. Social Media Marketing : Boost your online presence with targeted social media strategies.

: Boost your online presence with targeted social media strategies. Website Development : Create a powerful online presence with custom website design.

: Create a powerful online presence with custom website design. Mobile App Development: Connect with clients through innovative mobile app solutions.

Join Us at LEX Summit 2024

We invite all attendees to visit the Legal Soft booth and explore how our solutions can support your firm’s growth. Our team will be available to answer questions and demonstrate the value of our services. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with us and learn how we can help your firm achieve new levels of success.

Event Details:

Dates : September 8 - 10, 2024

: September 8 - 10, 2024 Location : Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City, 170 S W Temple St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

: Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City, 170 S W Temple St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101 Legal Soft Booth: G11



“Legal Soft is proud to be a Filevine partner and excited to be a Gold Sponsor of LEX Summit 2024. This event provides a unique platform for law firms to innovate and excel in a competitive landscape. We look forward to showcasing our solutions and supporting firms in achieving their goals,” said Hamid Kohan, CEO of Legal Soft.

About Legal Soft

Legal Soft is a collective of Legal Industry Practice Experts dedicated to helping law firms scale and expand. We specialize in Business Development, AI Technology, Marketing, Lead Generation, Automation, and Operations. Supporting practices in Personal Injury, Employment, Immigration, Workers Comp, and more, Legal Soft helps firms achieve significant growth year after year. Our approach allows law firms to focus on practicing law while we handle the business side, providing expert support at a fraction of the cost of local staffing.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Legal Soft

Address: 21371 Ventura Blvd. Suite #100 Los Angeles, California

Phone:(424) 341-4917

Email: kia@legalsoft.com