Mblue Labs, Creator of Skin Health Brand Bluelene, Named One of America’s Top 100 Small Businesses

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mblue Labs, creator of the revolutionary skin health brand Bluelene® (www.bluelene.com), has been named to the prestigious CO—100: America’s Top 100 Small Businesses list, announced by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Selected from over 14,000 applicants, Mblue Labs stood out for its exceptional growth, groundbreaking scientific research, resilience, and diverse and inclusive company culture. The CO—100 features a range of small businesses across industries and sizes, representing 31 states and Washington, D.C.



Mblue Labs was founded in 2018 as a spinout company from the University of Maryland (UMD) to commercialize a groundbreaking skin health technology discovered by Human Aging Expert Dr. Kan Cao, Professor of Cell Biology & Molecular Genetics. Initially researching treatments for Progeria, an accelerated aging disease affecting young teens, Dr. Cao discovered that Methylene Blue, a potent antioxidant and mitochondrial booster, reverses skin aging at a molecular level. This breakthrough was published in Nature's Scientific Reports and marked a significant advancement in the health&beauty market. Teaming up with Jasmin El Kordi as CEO, Mblue Labs launched the only patented Methylene Blue-powered skincare line under the brand Bluelene®.