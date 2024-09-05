Liberty Bank Selects Salesforce to Enhance and Personalize Customer Engagement

Middletown, Connecticut, USA, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Middletown, Conn. September 5, 2024) – Liberty Bank, headquartered in Middletown, Connecticut, announced today that it is expanding its relationship and investment with Salesforce, the #1 AI CRM, to help enable Liberty Bank to better connect with customers.

Liberty Bank will be using products including Financial Services Cloud, Marketing Cloud, MuleSoft and Salesforce Shield to fuel its ability to deliver personalized, enhanced and efficient service to its customers. By leveraging Salesforce, Liberty Bank is focused on further strengthening its position in the industry as a leading community bank in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

“We boldly aimed to find a strategic partner that genuinely understands the unique aspects of banking and upholds a customer-first mindset,” said David W. Glidden, Liberty Bank President and CEO. “As we ‘Build the Community Bank of the Future,’ it’s essential that we have the best partners in place with the scale and power to elevate our customer experience to the next level of excellence with our talented team of bankers. We are proud to take this exciting leap by investing in Salesforce, the most innovative CRM solution, to meet the evolving needs of our customers, teammates and communities for years to come and exceed their expectations.”

Salesforce’s CRM platform will empower Liberty Bank to streamline its operations and gain deeper insights into each customer’s financial journey to provide a seamless, personalized banking experience. Financial Services Cloud provides purpose-built functionality, data models, and applications designed specifically for the banking sector, enabling Liberty Bank to accelerate faster time to value. Expected to rollout next year, Salesforce will transform the way customers bank at Liberty by prioritizing their financial goals while ensuring they continue to receive the attention and support they deserve.

"Banks of every size are facing increased pressure to embrace innovation and deliver more personalized experiences for their customers," said Greg Jacobi, VP & GM, Banking and Lending, Salesforce. “By harnessing the power of CRM, data, and AI, Liberty Bank will gain a more complete view of its customers, enabling its bank agents to form even deeper customer connections and improve productivity."

About Liberty Bank

Established in 1825, Liberty Bank is the oldest and largest independent mutual bank in the country. With nearly $8.0 billion in assets, Liberty has 56 banking offices across Connecticut and two in Massachusetts. As a full-service financial institution, Liberty offers consumer and commercial banking, cash management, home mortgages, business loans, insurance and investment services. Named ‘Top Workplace’ by the Hartford Courant every year since 2012 and designated a 2021, 2022 and 2023 Best-In-State Bank in Connecticut by Forbes Magazine. For more information on Liberty Bank, visit www.liberty-bank.com.

