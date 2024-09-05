TransPerfect Achieves Veeva Gold Certified Product Partner Status and Joins AI Partner Program

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect , the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced it has achieved Veeva Gold Certified Product Partner status and is a new Veeva AI Partner. By earning gold certification as a Veeva Product Partner and joining the new Veeva AI Partner Program , TransPerfect strengthens its position as a leader and trusted partner in delivering innovative generative AI solutions in the translation space.

Since 2019, TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® for Veeva has provided customers with an all-in-one solution to initiate, automate, control, track, improve quality, and complete all facets of the translation process with minimal effort and virtually no IT overhead. The AI-powered GlobalLink integration with Veeva Vault has enabled Veeva and GlobalLink users to automate translation for over 300 million words in more than 100 languages, reducing customer project timelines by up to 90%.

"A key component of Veeva's AI strategy is to work closely with partners, such as TransPerfect, to ensure our customers have a wide range of complementary AI options," said Marc Gabriel, Vice President, Vault RIM at Veeva. "We will continue to collaborate with TransPerfect to ensure their leading translation products work seamlessly with Veeva applications for the benefit of our mutual customers.”

Clients can streamline their multilingual documentation management through GlobalLink’s Veeva-certified integrations with seven products, including Vault RIM, Vault Study Startup, Vault PromoMats, Vault MedComms, Vault Quality, Vault Safety, and Vault eTMF, with QualityOne, RegulatoryOne, and Claims support coming soon. GlobalLink for Veeva is currently deployed across 15 leading life sciences organizations.

With GlobalLink for Veeva, clients gain key benefits such as:

Quick translation initiation within the Veeva Vault platform

Consistent and on-brand terminology through translation memory and glossaries

Convenient and secure API exchange

Speed, power, and accuracy with AI and human translation workflow options

Improved change control and time-to-market



TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe stated, “We are proud of achieving Gold Certified Status as a Veeva partner—and look forward to helping our joint customers harness the power of generative AI to drive translation efficiency.”

Learn more about how TransPerfect and Veeva reduced Sanofi’s translation times by an average of 90% in Vault RIM at the Veeva R&D and Quality Summit from September 9-10 in Boston . TransPerfect is also a Silver-level sponsor at the Veeva APAC Commercial Summit on September 10 in Singapore and a Platinum sponsor at Veeva Commercial Summit Europe .

