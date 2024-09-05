Lifecore Biomedical to Participate in 17th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference

CHASKA, Minn., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore” or the “Company”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the Company will participate in the upcoming 17th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference. Lifecore management will participate in 1-on-1 investor meetings during the event, which is scheduled to take place virtually on Thursday, September 12, 2024.

About Lifecore Biomedical