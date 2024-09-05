Americold Announces Pricing Terms for $500 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

ATLANTA, GA., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”), a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, real estate, and value-added services focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, announced today that its operating partnership, Americold Realty Operating Partnership, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the “Operating Partnership”), has priced an underwritten public offering of $500 million of its 5.409% notes due September 12, 2034 (the “Notes”). The Notes, which were priced at 100% of their principal amount to yield 5.409% to maturity, will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, jointly and severally (the “Guarantees” and, together with the Notes, the “Securities”), by each of the Company, Americold Realty Operations, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and a limited partner of the Operating Partnership (the “Limited Partner”), and certain subsidiaries of the Operating Partnership (the “Subsidiary Guarantors” and, together with the Company and the Limited Partner, the “Guarantors”). The offering is expected to close on September 12, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.



The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility, to pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with the offering of the Notes and, to the extent there are any remaining proceeds therefrom, for general corporate purposes.

BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Rabo Securities USA, Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Truist Securities, Inc. acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Huntington Securities, Inc. and Regions Securities LLC acted as senior co-managers for the offering, and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed by the Operating Partnership and the Guarantors with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. The preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: (i) BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, or by telephone at 1-800-294-1322, (ii) Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus@citi.com, or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146, or (iii) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 3rd Floor, or by telephone at 1-212-834-4533.

Before making an investment in the Securities, potential investors should read the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Operating Partnership or the Guarantors have filed and will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Operating Partnership and the offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction.

About the Company

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 239 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

Forward-Looking Statements

