TGS Awarded 2D Seismic Contract Offshore Sumatra, Indonesia

Perth, Australia (06 September 2024) – TGS, a leading global provider of energy data and intelligence, has commenced the acquisition of a 2D seismic survey in the Sumatra basin, Indonesia. The survey, conducted using COSL’s HYSY 718 vessel, is expected to comprise between 5,500- and 6,500-line kilometers, covering two regions.

This initiative marks a continuation of TGS’s commitment to supporting exploration efforts in Indonesia. Earlier this year, TGS announced the completion of a multi-client 2D reprocessing project in the same basin which aims to integrate key discoveries with available open acreage, complementing TGS’s existing extensive 2D and 3D seismic datasets in the region.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, stated, “North Sumatra has been the site of major discoveries in the past few years. With this being our sixth consecutive acquisition project offshore Indonesia, TGS remains dedicated to advancing exploration in the region. Our high-quality seismic data continues to shed light on crucial play concepts, extending exploration potential into open acreage and unlocking exciting opportunities within the Sumatra basin.”

The seismic acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of Q4 2024.

