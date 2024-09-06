Media relations:

Sam Connatty

Tel.: +44 (0)370 904 3601

Email: sam.connatty@capgemini.com

Capgemini announces two leadership appointments

Paul Margetts becomes CEO of the Asia Pacific Strategic Business Unit

Rob Walker replaces Paul Margetts as MD of Capgemini’s UK Business Unit

Paris, September 6, 2024: Capgemini today announced two key leadership appointments in APAC and the UK respectively. Paul Margetts, formerly MD of the UK Business Unit, becomes CEO of Capgemini’s Asia Pacific Strategic Business Unit effective October 1, 2024. He replaces Olaf Pietschner, who will take on the new role of Chief Revenue Officer in APAC. Rob Walker has replaced Paul, as MD of the UK Business Unit, effective September 2, 2024.

“Paul Margetts has successfully steered a highly resilient UK business to deliver strong performance in the last few years. He has been a champion of our journey towards Net Zero and an exemplar of our commitment to inclusion and social value. In his new role, Paul will bring his strong track record and business acumen to the Asia Pacific region, a key growth area for the Group,” comments Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group. “I am also very happy to welcome Rob Walker to Capgemini. He has a wealth of experience and deep industry knowledge in key sectors. Rob is also passionate about supporting clients in driving growth through technology innovation and building high-performance teams. I know he will add great value to the UK Business Unit’s next chapter of development. I wish Paul and Rob every success in their new positions.”

Biography: Paul Margetts Paul was MD of the UK Business Unit between 2018 and 2024. He has been a member of the Group Executive Committee since 2018.

From 2015, Paul was CEO, Application Services UK, member of the UK Country Board, and Capgemini Saudi Arabia Board.

Paul has been with the Capgemini Group since 1992 during which time he has led and delivered complex engagements for clients across multiple sectors in the UK and Europe. He’s been also responsible for leading significant delivery, sales and technology operations, and for driving change across the business. Biography: Rob Walker

Rob spent 25 years at EY helping clients improve the efficiency of their businesses using emerging technologies and digital capabilities. In 2021, he joined Cognizant as Managing Director of the UK & Ireland business. Moving to become President of Global Growth Markets, he played an integral part in helping to globalize Cognizant’s business, growing the company’s revenue across targeted geographies and accelerating growth in digital internationally.

Note to Editors

High-resolution photography of Paul Margetts and Rob Walker is available on request.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organisations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fuelled by its market-leading capabilities in AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2023 global revenues of €22.5 billion.

Get the future you want | www.capgemini.com

Attachment