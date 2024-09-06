KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 6 SEPTEMBER 2024 AT 10.00 (EEST)



Kalmar electric forklift trucks to support Outokumpu’s emissions-reduction targets at Tornio steel plant

Kalmar has signed an agreement to supply Finnish steel producer Outokumpu with three Kalmar light electric forklift trucks and one Kalmar medium electric forklift truck. The machines will be deployed at Outokumpu’s integrated stainless steel plant in Tornio, Finland. The order, which includes a Kalmar Essential Care preventive maintenance agreement, was booked in Kalmar’s Q3 2024 order intake. The light electric forklift trucks will be delivered during Q1 of 2025, while the medium electric forklift truck is scheduled for delivery during Q4 of 2025.



Outokumpu’s Tornio plant in Finnish Lapland is the most highly integrated stainless steel plant in the world. Operations at Tornio consist of two stainless steel melt shop lines, a hot rolling mill and a cold rolling plant as well as lines for brushing, polishing, slitting and cut-to-length processes. Forklift trucks play a key role in the plant’s production logistics chain and operations supporting production.



Outokumpu already operates a fleet of diesel-powered forklift trucks at Tornio, and is now taking significant steps towards zero-emission operations with the introduction of four fully electric forklift trucks. The machines will be the first of their kind in their respective size categories to be deployed at the Tornio plant. In order to meet their varying operational requirements Outokumpu has chosen to use both lead-acid and lithium-ion battery technologies.



Rami Salo, Manager, Fleet and Condition Monitoring Services, Outokumpu: “Replacing diesel forklift trucks with electric machines will help us take a big step towards our emission-reduction targets at Tornio. As a global leader in the electrification of material-handling equipment for highly demanding applications, Kalmar is an ideal partner to support us on our journey towards more sustainable steel production and handling. Our organisations share a firm commitment to building a more sustainable future for material handling.”



Riku Vuorinen, Country Director, Kalmar Finland: “Thanks to our wide portfolio of electrically powered equipment and advanced modelling tools, we can identify exactly the right solution for even the most demanding customer requirements. We have worked closely with Outokumpu to ensure that their new forklifts will deliver maximum value from day one and to carefully plan the shift from diesel to electric operations. This includes identifying which battery technologies are best suited to the various parts of their operations, taking into account shift patterns and driving distances, among other factors.”



