In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Controls Global Markets, 2029 with Abbott, bioMerieux, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Dominating

The global market for In Vitro diagnostics quality controls is expected to grow from $1.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
This report provides details about the market for in vitro diagnostics quality controls used in checking the in vitro diagnostic devices present in labs, clinics and hospitals. This report will also highlight the current and future market potentiality of in vitro diagnostics quality controls, with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment between companies. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, prevalence or incidence of chronic diseases, and a regulatory scenario assessment will be covered in the current report. The report includes market projections for 2029 and market shares for key players.
Based on test type, the market is segmented into immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, hematology and hemostasis, molecular diagnostics, microbiology, and others. Based on products and services, the market is categorized into quality control products, data management solutions and quality assurance services. Based on type of manufacturer, the market is segmented into third-party controls and OEM controls. Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and academic institutions.
By geographical region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, and GCC countries are covered within the regional segments. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2023 as the base year, with estimates for 2024 and forecast value for 2029.
Report Includes
- 40 data tables and 40 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality controls
- Analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2021-2023, estimated figures for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Evaluation of the current market's size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by test type, manufacturer, product/services, end user and region
- Discussion of market drivers and restraints and other dynamics
- Assessment of the regulatory landscape, including product recalls
- Analysis of the key companies' market shares, recent M&A activity, acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and patents
- Company profiles including Abbott, bioMerieux, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Company Profiles
- Abbott
- BD
- Biomerieux
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Bio-Techne
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Microbiologics
- Quidelortho Corp.
- Siemens Heathnieers Ag
- Sysmex Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market and Technology Background
- Introduction
- Overview
- Classification of In Vitro Diagnostics Elements
- Importance of In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control
- Regulations
- Regulation of IVD products in Different countries
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rise in the Aging Population and Dependency on Frequent Diagnosis Procedures
- Rising Demand for Third-Party Quality Control Products
- Rising Incidence of Chronic Disease Cases
- Strengthening Clinical Laboratories
- Improving the Quality of Point-of-Care Testing
- Market Restraints
- Challenges for Quality Control Product Packaging
- Increases in Shipping Costs or Service Issues
- Improper Operation and Maintenance of Laboratory Equipment and Consumables
- Market Opportunities
- Rise in Home Care Testing Devices
- Demand for Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Units
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Artificial Intelligence
- Prioritizing Old IVD Techniques
- Automating In-Vitro Diagnostic Devices
- Emerging Trends in In Vitro Diagnostics
- FDA Approval
- Rise in Demand for Personalized Medicine
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Test Type
- Immunodiagnostics
- Clinical Chemistry
- Hematology
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Microbiology
- Other Test Types
- Market Breakdown by Type of Manufacturer
- Third-party Controls
- ODM Controls
- Market Breakdown by Products and Services
- Quality Control Products
- Data Management Solutions
- Quality Assurance Services
- Market Breakdown by End User
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Point-of-Care Centers
- Research Institutions
- Other End Users
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Market Size and Forecast
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Market Size and Forecast
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Market Size and Forecast
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Market Size and Forecast
- Brazil
- GCC Countries
- Rest of the World Countries
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Introduction
- Global Analysis of Company Market Ranking
- Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
- In Vitro Diagnostics Developments and Startups, 2021-2023
Chapter 7 Sustainability
- Importance of ESG in the In Vitro Diagnostics Industry
- ESG Practices in the In Vitro Diagnostics Industry
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Case Studies
- Publisher Viewpoint
Chapter 8 Appendix
