In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Controls Global Markets, 2029 with Abbott, bioMerieux, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Dominating

The global market for In Vitro diagnostics quality controls is expected to grow from $1.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.



This report provides details about the market for in vitro diagnostics quality controls used in checking the in vitro diagnostic devices present in labs, clinics and hospitals. This report will also highlight the current and future market potentiality of in vitro diagnostics quality controls, with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment between companies. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, prevalence or incidence of chronic diseases, and a regulatory scenario assessment will be covered in the current report. The report includes market projections for 2029 and market shares for key players.



Based on test type, the market is segmented into immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, hematology and hemostasis, molecular diagnostics, microbiology, and others. Based on products and services, the market is categorized into quality control products, data management solutions and quality assurance services. Based on type of manufacturer, the market is segmented into third-party controls and OEM controls. Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and academic institutions.



By geographical region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, and GCC countries are covered within the regional segments. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2023 as the base year, with estimates for 2024 and forecast value for 2029.



Report Includes

40 data tables and 40 additional tables

An overview of the global market for in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality controls

Analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2021-2023, estimated figures for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Evaluation of the current market's size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by test type, manufacturer, product/services, end user and region

Discussion of market drivers and restraints and other dynamics

Assessment of the regulatory landscape, including product recalls

Analysis of the key companies' market shares, recent M&A activity, acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and patents

Company profiles including Abbott, bioMerieux, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Company Profiles

Abbott

BD

Biomerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Techne

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Microbiologics

Quidelortho Corp.

Siemens Heathnieers Ag

Sysmex Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market and Technology Background

Introduction

Overview

Classification of In Vitro Diagnostics Elements

Importance of In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control

Regulations

Regulation of IVD products in Different countries

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rise in the Aging Population and Dependency on Frequent Diagnosis Procedures

Rising Demand for Third-Party Quality Control Products

Rising Incidence of Chronic Disease Cases

Strengthening Clinical Laboratories

Improving the Quality of Point-of-Care Testing

Market Restraints

Challenges for Quality Control Product Packaging

Increases in Shipping Costs or Service Issues

Improper Operation and Maintenance of Laboratory Equipment and Consumables

Market Opportunities

Rise in Home Care Testing Devices

Demand for Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Units

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Artificial Intelligence

Prioritizing Old IVD Techniques

Automating In-Vitro Diagnostic Devices

Emerging Trends in In Vitro Diagnostics

FDA Approval

Rise in Demand for Personalized Medicine

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Test Type

Immunodiagnostics

Clinical Chemistry

Hematology

Molecular Diagnostics

Microbiology

Other Test Types

Market Breakdown by Type of Manufacturer

Third-party Controls

ODM Controls

Market Breakdown by Products and Services

Quality Control Products

Data Management Solutions

Quality Assurance Services

Market Breakdown by End User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals and Clinics

Point-of-Care Centers

Research Institutions

Other End Users

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Market Size and Forecast

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Market Size and Forecast

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Market Size and Forecast

Japan

China

India

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Market Size and Forecast

Brazil

GCC Countries

Rest of the World Countries

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Introduction

Global Analysis of Company Market Ranking

Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

In Vitro Diagnostics Developments and Startups, 2021-2023

Chapter 7 Sustainability

Importance of ESG in the In Vitro Diagnostics Industry

ESG Practices in the In Vitro Diagnostics Industry

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Case Studies

Publisher Viewpoint

Chapter 8 Appendix

