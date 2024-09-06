Rodenticides Business Research Report 2023-2030: Market Lines Up for Phenomenal Growth Spurt Ahead

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rodenticides - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Rodenticides was estimated at US$5.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$7.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030.







The development of rodenticides has evolved with an increasing focus on safety and specificity. Recent advancements have led to the creation of more humane and environmentally friendly products, such as rodenticides that cause rapid unconsciousness before death, thereby reducing suffering. Additionally, the industry has seen a shift towards formulations that degrade more quickly in the environment, reducing residual toxicity. Innovations also include bait technologies that are more appealing to specific types of rodents, enhancing effectiveness while minimizing unintended impacts. These changes are driven by stricter regulatory standards and a growing public demand for pest control methods that are both effective and conscientious.



The growth in the rodenticide market is driven by several factors, including the expansion of urban areas and increased agricultural activity, which create environments ripe for rodent infestations. Increasing global temperatures and milder winters have also contributed to larger and more active rodent populations, heightening the demand for effective control solutions. Eco-friendly rodenticides, made from natural sources, are seen expanding their relevance and addressable market amid rising emphasis on use of products that are friendly to environment, people and living beings. Natural rodenticides act as dehydrants and kill rodents .

Additionally, advancements in product efficacy and safety attract users who previously might have hesitated to use chemical controls due to environmental or safety concerns. Economic development in emerging markets has led to more widespread adoption of formal pest control measures, further stimulating market growth. As the balance between efficacy and environmental impact becomes more refined, the rodenticide market continues to adapt, ensuring ongoing relevance in global pest management strategies.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Prevalence of Rodent-Borne Diseases Augments Demand for Rodenticides

A Snapshot of Select Rodent-Borne Diseases

Climatic Changes Encourage Rodent Proliferation, Widening the Scope of Rodenticides

Change in Average Temperature Worldwide in Degree Celsius: 1910s-2020s

With Population Growing and Demand for Food Rising, the Need to Increase Agriculture Production and Yield Drives Demand for Rodenticides

Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand

Considerable Progress in Effectiveness, Safety, & Eco-Friendliness of New Formulations

Rodent Control Innovations Threatening Traditional Rodenticide Approaches

Eco-Friendly Rodent Control Continues Mustering Momentum as Mega Trend

Rodent Disruption in Farmlands Spurs Demand

EXERCISE: Farm Size Distribution Worldwide - Percentage Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region

Growing Emphasis on Integrated Pest Management to Bolster Growth

Increasing Rodent Population and the Rise in Associated Threats Drive Demand for Rodenticides

Ranking of Most Problematic Rodents by Type

Exponential Increase in Urbanization and Rise in Rodent Menace Spur Demand

Food Service Restaurants: An Important Market

Rise in Construction Activity and Need For Rodent Control Programs to Augment Demand for Rodenticides

Rise in use of Digital Traps to Alter Demand for Rodenticides

MARKET CHALLENGES AND ISSUES

Increasing Immunity to Rodenticides Sparks Fear about Spike in Population

Potential Ban on Select Rodenticides Following Concerns over Wildlife Poisoning

Toxicity Profile of Select First-Generation Anticoagulants

Toxicity Profile of Select Second-Generation Anticoagulants

Toxicity Profile of Select Non-Anticoagulant Rodenticides

