US Capital Global Strengthens European Presence with New Vice President Giovanni J. Ford

San Francisco, California, USA, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global, a premier global private financial group serving the middle market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Giovanni J. Ford as Vice President at its regional headquarters in Europe. Mr. Ford is a distinguished financial expert with over 25 years of experience delivering customized investment and credit solutions to high net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional clients. Throughout his career, Mr. Ford has completed over $2 billion in transactions.

Headquartered in San Francisco with principal offices in Dallas, Philadelphia, Miami, New York, London, Milan, and Dubai, US Capital Global is a full-service global private financial group with an established track record in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services. All private placements, securities, and other related services are offered by the group’s FINRA-member broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

Mr. Ford brings a wealth of experience from his extensive career at leading financial institutions. He spent over a decade at Wells Fargo, where he excelled in managing and investing substantial funds, including $2 billion in fixed-income securities for top technology and pharmaceutical firms across California. Additionally, as an IPO specialist, he worked with boutique investment banks to successfully manage and execute public offerings.

Mr. Ford expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, stating, “I am thrilled to join US Capital Global’s regional headquarters in Europe. The group is at a pivotal moment in its international expansion, exploring new verticals and offering a comprehensive range of innovative financial solutions. I am excited to contribute to US Capital Global’s continued success in Europe.”

Charles Towle, COO and Managing Partner at US Capital Global, remarked on the appointment, stating, “I am delighted to welcome Giovanni to the group as we continue our global expansion. His extensive network, which includes strong ties with pension plans, municipalities, high-net-worth individuals, and investment consulting firms across the U.S. and Europe, is invaluable. Giovanni also brings significant expertise in real estate, having underwritten, financed, developed, and managed a variety of properties. He is a valuable addition to our global team.”

In 1995, Mr. Ford was entrusted with the critical task of establishing Wells Capital Management’s presence in the New York, Chicago, and Boston markets. Under his leadership, the firm secured key mandates from large pension plans and foundations, including successfully directing $440 million in pension assets to Wells Capital Management’s R2000 growth strategy. Since 2010, Mr. Ford has been actively involved in private equity, with a focus on green technology, healthcare, and real estate development.

About US Capital Global

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global offers a range of advanced financial solutions, including debt, equity, and investment products customized for middle-market enterprises and investors. The firm oversees direct investment funds while delivering comprehensive wealth management and investment banking services, encompassing M&A strategies and capital raising expertise. Among the notable entities within the consortium are US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. To learn more, visit www.uscapital.com.

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapglobal.com.

