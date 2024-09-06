Bitget Introduces MXN Deposit Option via SPEI, Powered by Swapple, for Seamless Crypto Purchases

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced its strategic partnership with Swapple to provide seamless and secure crypto payment solutions for Mexican Pesos (MXN) via SPEI . With the integration, Bitget aims to simplify the process of buying crypto for users in Mexico, offering them a fast, secure, and affordable way to deposit MXN and convert it into cryptocurrencies.

SPEI is a payment system in Mexico that enables users to make electronic funds transfers between bank accounts. By integrating SPEI into Bitget’s platform through Swapple, users can now buy crypto with MXN instantly, avoiding delays and complexities. It is also designed to provide a competitive advantage in the growing crypto market, enabling more people in Mexico to seamlessly engage with digital assets. By partnering with Swapple, Bitget guarantees a reliable and cost-effective way for users to enter the world of crypto, enjoying lower fees and greater security than other platforms in the market.

"At Bitget, we aim to make crypto accessible to everyone, and the introduction of MXN deposits via SPEI is a key step to achieving it. With the support of Swapple, we are confident that this integration will provide the local users with a secure, efficient and cost-effective way to purchase cryptocurrencies," said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.

As part of the launch, Swapple is offering a 0 service fee promotion for all MXN transactions via SPEI until September 30. Additionally, Bitget has launched a campaign for a chance to win up to 800 USDT by buying crypto with VND, INR, MXN (0 service fee), IDR, or THB via Swapple during the promotion. Plus, by purchasing any crypto with these currencies, users have the chance to unlock a share of a 100,000 USDT airdrop.

To get started , users can head to the Bitget app or website, select the preferred crypto to purchase, choose SPEI as payment method, and enter the purchase requirements to complete the transaction. This process ensures that buying crypto is as simple as a few clicks, providing a user-friendly experience for both novice and pro-traders alike.

This is not the first time Bitget made moves to increase crypto accessibility via fiat. Previously, it launched a strategic partnership with Onramp Money through which users can now buy crypto with BLIK with PLN, with INR using UPI and IMPS, with NGN, AED, and MXN through bank transfers, and with VND via VietQR.

For more information, please visit here .

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 30 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions.

