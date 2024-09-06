Vivid Seats’ Game Center Debuts “Leagues” for NFL Season





CHICAGO, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced new feature upgrades to Game Center, the brand’s innovative, in-app free-to-play product. Fans will now be able to win free National Football League (NFL) tickets each week and easily earn ticket credits in new ways this season, while competing against friends and family with Game Centers’ “Leagues” in the Vivid Seats app.

In Vivid Seats’ Game Center, live event fans can play free daily games to score points towards ticket credits and enter drawings for free tickets. The addition of “Leagues” provides a new exciting group play option for sports fans, allowing the most competitive fans to create leaderboards, inviting an unlimited number of friends and family to play in pools for “Pick It” or “Trivia” while comparing and sharing scores.

For the 2024 season, Game Center will feature:

Pick It – A free-to-play game where players have a chance to guess the correct pick between two teams. This season, an NFL-themed “Pick It” will run each week from the start of the season until the playoffs. A player will be selected each week to win a grand prize of two free football tickets to the game of their choice for the regular season (up to $950 in value).

– A free-to-play game where players have a chance to guess the correct pick between two teams. This season, an NFL-themed “Pick It” will run each week from the start of the season until the playoffs. A player will be selected each week to win a grand prize of two free football tickets to the game of their choice for the regular season (up to $950 in value). Leagues – A free-to-play leaderboard featuring player scorecards and real-time scoring. Whether players win or lose in their League, they will rack up tokens and that participation translates into rewards like ticket discounts. A player’s single game entry per week is eligible for as many Leagues as desired, making sports gaming accessible to the everyday fan. To get started, players are rewarded with 1,000 tokens just by creating a League that includes five players or more.

– A free-to-play leaderboard featuring player scorecards and real-time scoring. Whether players win or lose in their League, they will rack up tokens and that participation translates into rewards like ticket discounts. A player’s single game entry per week is eligible for as many Leagues as desired, making sports gaming accessible to the everyday fan. To get started, players are rewarded with 1,000 tokens just by creating a League that includes five players or more. Trivia – A free-to-play game where players can challenge their trivia knowledge daily across featured entertainment categories from music, sports, comedy, and theater. Players can participate in football and other live event themed trivia for a chance to win tickets to any events. The more you play the more chances you have to win; you earn tokens just for playing and get bonus tokens for getting trivia right.







The Vivid Seats app is the easiest place to buy tickets and the only place to earn and redeem rewards. Game Center can be found in the Vivid Seats app in the Play tab, which showcases games of the day, redeemable credits, and Leagues. Players can head over to the History section to check out the games they’ve played to date and the tokens they’ve scored. With easy-to-use and personalized features, the Vivid Seats app offers custom recommendations on upcoming trending events based on preference and location. The Vivid Seats Rewards program allows fans to earn loyalty rewards on every purchase, including benefits like a free 11th ticket, surprise upgrades, and birthday perks. Fans can track reward progress and use credit in the Vivid Seats app. Easily enroll, earn and redeem rewards all in one place.

Download the Vivid Seats app, available on iOS and Android, to play in Game Center.

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.

Contacts:

Media

Vivid Seats

Shana Rosenthal

shana.rosenthal@vividseats.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d4a69d1-38b1-4ce1-bc87-db4e0ac54155

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d7e4a39-b9cf-4fe6-a509-9e4904ceb845