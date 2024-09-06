Fluent, Inc. to Participate in the 17th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a partner monetization and customer acquisition solutions leader, today announced that Don Patrick, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Perfit, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 17th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference on Thursday, September 12, 2024. Mr. Patrick and Mr. Perfit will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.



