Spartan Capital Securities Celebrates Successful Completion of Four Notable Deals in August 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan Capital Securities LLC, a premier full-service investment banking firm, is pleased to announce the successful completion of four notable transactions in August 2024. This achievement underscores Spartan’s continued dedication to providing strategic financial services and supporting growth across a wide range of industries.

In August, Spartan Capital Securities played a pivotal role in the $5.1 million initial public offering (IPO) of Safe Pro Group Inc., a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for humanitarian mine-clearing efforts. Safe Pro began trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SPAI" on August 28, 2024. Spartan's involvement as co-manager supported the company’s successful market debut.

Spartan Capital also contributed to the $11.25 million IPO of JBDI Holdings Limited, a provider of environmentally friendly reconditioning and recycling services in Singapore. Spartan’s participation helped secure $7,067,115 of the offering, which closed on August 28, 2024. JBDI’s expansion into the public markets highlights its commitment to sustainable solutions in Southeast Asia.

Further demonstrating Spartan’s expertise, the firm served as the sole placement agent in Siyata Mobile Inc.’s $4.0 million public offering of common shares and pre-funded warrants. This transaction, which closed on August 15, 2024, will enable Siyata Mobile to expand its Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) technology offerings globally.

In addition, Spartan Capital facilitated a $375,000 promissory note placement for Trio Petroleum Corp., an oil and gas exploration company. This deal underscores Spartan’s ability to support growth in the energy sector while providing tailored financial solutions.

“These transactions represent the strength of our platform and the expertise of our team in delivering results for our clients across multiple sectors,” said John Lowry, CEO of Spartan Capital Securities LLC. “We are proud to have played a significant role in helping these companies achieve their strategic goals, and we look forward to continuing to provide unparalleled service to our clients as they grow and expand.”

These successful transactions reflect Spartan Capital Securities’ commitment to driving growth, providing expert guidance, and fostering long-term success for its clients.

About Spartan Capital Securities, LLC



Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, is a leading full-service financial firm, offering expert investment advice to high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients. With a focus on strategic risk management, deep market expertise, and personalized service, Spartan Capital stands at the forefront of the financial services industry. For more information, please visit www.spartancapital.com.

Contact:



Spartan Capital Securities, LLC

45 Broadway, 19th Floor

New York, NY 10006

investmentbanking@spartancapital.com

