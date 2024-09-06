Embolic Protection Device Market Forecast by Product, Application, Procedure, Material, Usage, End-User, Countries and Company Analysis, 2024-2032

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embolic Protection Device Market Report, Forecast by Product, Application, Procedure, Material, Usage, End-User, Countries and Company Analysis, 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market size of embolic protection devices was estimated to be USD 1.12 billion in 2023. It is predicted to grow to about US$ 2. 11 billion by 2032 to reflect a compound annual growth rate or CAGR of 7.29 percent from 2024 to 2032. Some of the drivers that are driving the market include; higher prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, enhancing awareness on minimally invasive procedures, improving technology in the field of medicine.







The primary application of EPDs is in carotid artery stenting where they have been demonstrated to decrease the incidence of periprocedural stroke considerably. These procedures also are used in percutaneous coronary intervention, especially in interventions treated with degenerated saphenous vein grafts. Also, EPDs have usage in the TAVR methods to eliminate the impairment of Cerebral Embolism. With the advancement of endovascular procedures, it is expected that usage of EPDs will not be limited to the present vascular fields and will only add to the safety of minimally invasive interventions.



Aging Population and Increasing Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence:



Global demographics indicates that the populations are aging and this has resulted in increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. This demographic change creates a market for least invasive cardiovascular procedures such as carotid artery stenting and coronary operations. Consequently, since these procedures are increasingly used, there is a need for EPDs to safeguard patients' safety in the course of interventional procedures.

There are a number of growth driving forces for the EPD market, the most significant of which is increasing elderly people's sick rates for atherosclerosis, stroke, and other vascular diseases. Also, the growing trend of primary prevention in the developed countries, increases the chances of early diagnosis and therefore, early intervention of vascular complications, thus creating further demand for the EPDs.



Technological Advancements in EPD Design:



There is constant advancement in EPD technology that has been found to be greatly influencing the market growth. Even more to that, the devices that manufacturers are offering to the market are more efficient in capture and less procedural than the previous models. Newer generation EPDs have improved materials, improved ways of deploying the ps, and improved compatibility with imaging instruments.

These advancements are making improvements on EPDs to be more efficient in capturing the embolic debris together with lessening the risk of developing complications in endovascular procedures. In addition, EPDs may be provided with biocompatible and bioresorbable materials which offers new opportunities for temporary shield without device removal. Since these technologies are likely to advance in the future, EPDs are most probably going to be used in a wider range of vascular interventions.



Expanding Applications Beyond Traditional Use Cases:



Despite the fact that the use of EPDs has been limited to carotid artery stenting and saphenous vein graft interventions, the use of EPDs is fast expanding in other vascular interventions. EPDs are increasingly being employed in transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) so as to minimize the risk of cerebral embolism.

Furthermore, there is increasing employ of EPDs during peripheral vascular interventions, central to this being in high risk cases with complex lesions or heavily calcified vessels. EPDs are also considered as having potential in neurovascular operations, including mechanical thrombectomy for AIS. Finally, as reference research on the application of EPDs in those new applications increases, the market for EPDs may also expand rapidly.



Asia Embolic Protection Device Market Overview:



The growth of the Asian Embolic Protection Device (EPD) market has been accelerated through several elements. The large and ageing population in the region and escalating incidence of cardiovascular diseases are stabilizing the demand for minimally invasive vascular interventions. This in return is leading to increased use of EPDs to enhance patients' safety during these procedures.



Currently, the Asia Pacific region is dominating in the standard and evolving healthcare infrastructure and increasing health care investment in medical technology - China and Japan in particular. India too is gradually turning itself into a popular market principally by the progressive healthcare infrastructure and the growing middle-class segment. This has attributed to increased participation of the global as well as local manufactures in the market and the availability of more variety of products with affordable prices.



Nevertheless, there are some struggles, for example, differences in legal requirements between the different countries and the need for a much more profound doctor's preparation in EPD. In overcoming these challenges, the Asian EPD market is expected to keep on with its improvement, especially by technological progress and the Asia-Pacific's aspiration to improve the standards of cardiovascular treatment.



Embolic Protection Device Market Company Overview



Some of the industry leaders in the Global Embolic Protection Device Market Include Abbott Laboratories, Allium Medical Solutions Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic Inc., and Silk Road Medical Inc.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

Company Analysis:

Abbott Laboratories

Allium Medical Solutions Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Medtronic Inc.

Silk Road Medical Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Embolic Protection Device Market



6. Market Share

6.1 By Product

6.2 By Application

6.3 By Procedure

6.4 By Material

6.5 By Usage

6.6 By End-User

6.7 By Country



7. Product

7.1 Distal Filter Devices

7.2 Distal Occlusion Devices

7.3 Proximal Occlusion Devices



8. Application

8.1 Coronary Artery Treatment

8.2 Carotid Artery Treatment

8.3 Others



9. Procedure

9.1 Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

9.2 Carotid Artery Stenosis

9.3 Saphenous Vein Graft Intervention

9.4 Aortic Valve Stenosis (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement)

9.5 Others



10. Material

10.1 Nitinol

10.2 Polyurethane



11. Usage

11.1 Disposable Devices

11.2 Re-Usable Devices



12. End-User

12.1 Hospitals and Clinics

12.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

12.3 Others



13. Country

13.1 North America

13.1.1 United States

13.1.2 Canada

13.2 Europe

13.2.1 France

13.2.2 Germany

13.2.3 Italy

13.2.4 Spain

13.2.5 United Kingdom

13.2.6 Belgium

13.2.7 Netherlands

13.2.8 Turkey

13.3 Asia Pacific

13.3.1 China

13.3.2 Japan

13.3.3 India

13.3.4 Australia

13.3.5 South Korea

13.3.6 Thailand

13.3.7 Malaysia

13.3.8 Indonesia

13.3.9 New Zealand

13.4 Latin America

13.4.1 Brazil

13.4.2 Mexico

13.4.3 Argentina

13.5 Middle East & Africa

13.5.1 South Africa

13.5.2 Saudi Arabia

13.5.3 UAE



14. Porter's Five Analysis

14.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.3 Degree of Rivalry

14.4 Threat of New Entrants

14.5 Threat of Substitutes



15. SWOT Analysis

15.1 Strength

15.2 Weakness

15.3 Opportunity

15.4 Threat

