GoGuardian Appoints John Buchanan as Chief Growth Officer

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGuardian, the leading digital learning company combining the best in learning science and technology to drive positive learning outcomes for all students, today announced the appointment of John Buchanan to the role of Chief Growth Officer (CGO). Buchanan is a trusted global sales and marketing leader with over 25 years of experience in growing purpose-driven consumer and business technology brands. As CGO, John will lead GoGuardian’s marketing, sales, and revenue operations teams, working to deliver a seamless experience for both current and future customers.



Buchanan has held numerous senior leadership roles at some of the most recognizable consumer brands, including Adobe, LegalZoom, Electronic Arts, and NFL. He most recently served as the Global Chief Marketing Officer for Care.com, responsible for marketing efforts across more than 15 countries. During his tenure as Chief Marketing Officer at LegalZoom, he orchestrated all-time highs in customer base, subscriber growth, revenue, and brand awareness. In his role with the NFL, Buchanan helped drive marketing efforts leading to significant growth in fan engagement.

“John has an impressive and proven track record in successfully growing brands, and having worked alongside him in the past, I know he is the right mission-driven leader who will help positively impact the customers and students we serve,” said Rich Preece, CEO of GoGuardian. “It is an exciting time in the education space, and I am thrilled to have John’s expertise on our team as we continue into this new chapter at GoGuardian.”

In addition to his formal executive roles, Buchanan has served on a variety of education, non-profit, and private company advisory boards throughout his career. He currently advises several fast-growing, private B2B/B2C subscription-based enterprises and guest lectures at USC Marshall School of Business.

“Being the father of two school-aged children and having spent years guest teaching, volunteering, and engaging in local school activities, I am incredibly excited and honored to join the team at GoGuardian,” said Buchanan, Chief Growth Officer at GoGuardian. “What this team does is so important. I look forward to leveraging my expertise and skills to help further grow the business, and partnering with educators to create effective, engaging, and safe learning experiences for students.”

Buchanan is stepping into his new role during a time of growth and transformation at GoGuardian, as the company announced the appointment of its new CEO, Rich Preece, in March 2024. Under Preece’s leadership, GoGuardian continues to deliver its best-in-class solutions to serve nearly 50% of public and private K-12 students in the United States. For more information on GoGuardian, visit goguardian.com .

