NON-PROFITS PARTNER TO PROVIDE COMFORT KITS AND MEALS TO OUR NATION’S HEROES

San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Antonio, Texas, Sept 6, 2024 – In honor of the incredible displays of resilience and compassion across the planet in the wake of 9/11, Endeavors will unite with Meals on Wheels San Antonio to provide meals and highly requested self-care items to their senior Veteran and military spouse clients, with the help of volunteers and community partners. Non-San Antonio based Endeavors staff will also donate warm winter clothing to One Warm Coat, and letters of encouragement for deployed troops via Soldiers Angels.

According to the Washington Post, on September 11th, 2001, the United States was forced to close its airspace. As a result, 38 planes were redirected to Gander International Airport in Newfoundland, Canada. Nearly 7,000 travelers from more than 100 different countries, were stranded in the small town of 10,000 people. The community’s infrastructure was not built to support this sudden increase in the population.

Despite these barriers, the people of Gander placed cots in their schools, churches, community rooms, and even their own homes. Bakeries produced as much as they could, and the almost 20 dogs and cats and two great apes on the planes were cared for as well.

This inspiring story encapsulates Endeavors’ drive to serve. As the largest Veteran services provider in Texas, the organization is proud to provide access to mental health resources, emergency housing and employment assistance, disaster relief and recovery offerings, and more. Dedicated to providing a helping hand to any individual during any stage of life, the non-profit is excited to collaborate with an organization that has done the same for almost 50 years.

“This is our second year of partnering with Meals on Wheels San Antonio in support of their Veteran and military spouse clients, and it is our honor to work alongside amazing community partners like H-E-B and WellMed, to give back to those who have given so much to us,” said Endeavors assistant director of philanthropy, Elizabeth Higgins. “In the spirit of the community service and human connection that developed after the events of 9/11, we hope to spread love and compassion to our heroes this fall.”

“Thank you to Endeavors and their community partners for prioritizing veterans and their spouses we serve for this National Day of Service,” said Vinsen Faris, Meals on Wheels San Antonio CEO. “We serve one of the most vulnerable, yet amazing, populations, who should not be forgotten because most in society don’t see them every day. That’s what makes what we do so special because they know their community cares about them when we ring their doorbell.”

Residents seeking more information on Endeavors Supportive Services for Veterans and their Families can reach out to info@endeavors.org. For Meals on Wheels San Antonio offerings, contact 210-735-5115.

About Endeavors

Headquartered in San Antonio, Endeavors is a national service organization that has been assisting vulnerable populations since 1969. Endeavors offers an array of services and programs supporting children, families, migrants, Veterans, and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters, or emergencies. Endeavors serves people in crisis with personalized services. For more information visit: www.endeavors.org.

About Meals on Wheels San Antonio

Meals on Wheels San Antonio was established in 1977, in conjunction with Grace Place Alzheimer’s Centers. Through public-private partnerships, Meals on Wheels San Antonio volunteers and staff visit more than 4,000 clients' homes in Bexar and eight surrounding counties each weekday to deliver more than a meal. In 2023, more than 1,800,000 nutritious meals were delivered in our community. Through a variety of services, Meals on Wheels supports at-risk, isolated clients by providing them nourishment, independence, and care that enables them to stay safe and comfortable in their own homes. For more information, visit mowsatx.org or follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @mowsatx.