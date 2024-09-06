PrimoHoagies Announces Exciting New Partnership with Houston’s Wide Receiver Nico Collins

HOUSTON, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimoHoagies, known for its delicious hoagies made with premium meats, cheeses, and unique spices, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Houston’s wide receiver, Nico Collins. This collaboration is a significant move for PrimoHoagies as it expands its presence in the Texas region.



“Excited to be partnering with my favorite sandwich shop, PrimoHoagies, for the upcoming season. It is my go-to place on Game Day for the best sandwiches, freshest ingredients and friendliest service,” says Collins.

Nico Collins, a standout player and a key figure in his team’s recent successes, will join PrimoHoagies for the 2024-2025 season. He became a key target in the team’s passing game and earned recognition for his breakout performances during the 2023 season. Collins reflects the same level of excellence and passion that PrimoHoagies is celebrated for.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nico to the PrimoHoagies family. I’m personally a big fan of his, and I am excited to support him on and off the field. We look forward to seeing him make another incredible Super Bowl run this year.” — Nicholas Papanier Jr., Owner, President & CEO of PrimoHoagies.

PrimoHoagies is proud of its Texas locations, and this partnership reflects its commitment to growth and community engagement. The Houston and Montgomery locations are excited to enter this new phase with customers and share the enthusiasm of the Nico Collins partnership.

For more information about PrimoHoagies, our locations, and upcoming collaborations with Nico Collins, visit PrimoHoagies.com or follow @PrimoHoagies on Instagram, Facebook, and X. Download the PrimoHoagies app from the App Store for the latest promotions.

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Founded in South Philadelphia in 1992, PrimoHoagies serves top-quality Thumann’s meats and cheeses on award-winning seeded bread. Named the #1 Best Sandwich or Sub Shop in the 2024 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, PrimoHoagies is headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, with franchise locations across nine states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Florida, and Texas.

Contact: PrimoHoagies Marketing

856-742-1999