Iterum Therapeutics to Present at the 26th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (Iterum), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation oral antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in community settings, today announced that Corey Fishman, Iterum's Chief Executive Officer, will present and host investor meetings at the 26th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference held September 9 to September 11, 2024, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.



Admission to H.C. Wainwright's conference is for qualified investors. Iterum will be giving a presentation at 8:30 am ET on September 10, 2024. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings onsite on September 10, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, New York, NY

Presentation Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Presentation Time: 8:30 AM ET

1x1 Meetings: Please contact your HCW representative

The webcast presentation replay will be available for viewing on the Events & Presentations section of Iterum’s website following the presentation.

About Iterum Therapeutics plc

Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum Therapeutics is advancing the development of its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, with an oral formulation and IV formulation. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum Therapeutics has submitted an NDA for oral sulopenem for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections in adult women, which has been accepted for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications. For more information, please visit http://www.iterumtx.com.

