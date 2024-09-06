Upcoming Thurgood Marshall College Fund Leadership Institute to feature top-tier talent and influential leaders

Washington, D.C., Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 24th-annual Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) Leadership Institute will live up to the legacy of previous iterations of the conference, with a packed schedule that features entertainment and scholarly debate.

Leadership Institute is the TMCF’s signature professional development program serving students attending historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), historically Black community colleges and predominantly Black institutions (PBIs). President Joe Biden sent a letter of greetings to participants ahead of the event, signifying the importance of the event and the nation’s HBCUs, HBCCs and PBIs.

This year’s event will occur in person from Sept. 10-14 in Washington, D.C. Approximately 530 students will participate. The five-day event is part of a larger mission to advance pathways toward economic mobility for HBCU students and intentionally diversify the future workforce within corporate America. It also provides organizations access to a talented and diverse student population while connecting participants to Fortune 500 companies and top-tier organizations. Wells Fargo is once again the event’s presenting sponsor, serving in the role for more than a decade.

“Leadership Institute is something we all look forward to at TMCF,” Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, said. “It’s an all-hands-on-deck event for us and we can’t wait to welcome the students and connect them with our corporate partners.”

Confirmed talent for Leadership Institute so far includes female rap trailblazer and HBCU advocate MC Lyte, the Morgan State University marching band, otherwise known as the Magnificent Marching Machine, and the Virginia State University NPHC All Stars. Surprise guests are also in store for Leadership Institute participants.

The event will also feature a panel discussion about the Sept. 10 presidential debate. Panelists include Dr. Wendy Osefo, founder and CEO of The 1954 Equity Project; Dr. Sesha Joi Moon, former chief diversity officer for the U.S. House of Representatives during the 117th and 118th Congresses; and Leslie R. Redmond, founder of Don’t Complain Activate.

Joining Wells Fargo in sponsoring Leadership Institute are presidential partners Medtronic, InternXL, Ally Financial, Breakthru Beverage and The Boeing Company.

“Leadership Institute simply wouldn’t exist without our exceptional partners,” Dr. Williams said. “We’re grateful for the support that allows us to advance our mission of diversifying the future workforce.”

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Historically Black Community Colleges, and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in K-12 and higher education. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org.