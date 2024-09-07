GITLAB ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against GitLab Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against GitLab Inc. (“GitLab” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GTLB) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired GitLab securities between June 6, 2023 and March 4, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 4, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning GitLab’s ability to develop AI features that would generate code more efficiently and increase market demand for its DevSecOps platform. On March 4, 2024, GitLab issued a press release reporting a strong Q1 in 2024, followed by an announcement lowering full-year guidance for 2025. In pertinent part, defendants announced that the company needed time to build its pipeline and close deals on new products. In addition, provided first quarter 2025 and full year 2025 guidance with growth rates hovering between 30 and 31% and 27%, respectively. Furthermore, GitLab anticipated a Q1 2025 non-GAAP operating loss of $12-$13 million and an operating non-GAAP revenue of $5-$10 million for the full year of 2025.

Investors and analysts reacted immediately to GitLab’s revelation. The price of GitLab’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $74.47 per share on March 4, 2024, GitLab’s stock price fell to $58.84 per share on March 5, 2024, a decline of about 21% in the span of just a single day.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired GitLab shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

