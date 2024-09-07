FlexM Launches FlexComply to Transform KYC Compliance for Financial Institutions

Singapore, Singapore , Sept. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to increasing regulatory "Know Your Customer" (KYC) compliance requirements and significant fines recently imposed on major banks in Singapore, Canada, and India, FlexM is excited to announce the launch of FlexComply. This comprehensive, cloud-based solution is designed to streamline KYC and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance for banks, fintech companies, and other regulated financial institutions globally.

Addressing the Challenges of KYC Compliance

The KYC process has become a substantial financial and operational burden for financial institutions. A recent study shows that banks and other financial institutions spend an average of $60 million annually on KYC compliance. These costs stem from labor-intensive manual processes, technology investments, and penalties for non-compliance. The lengthy timeframes required for onboarding new customers, which average 32 days, further exacerbate these challenges, leading to customer dissatisfaction and loss. In fact, 85% of businesses report negative experiences with KYC processes, and 12% of customers switch to competitors due to slow or cumbersome onboarding procedures.

FlexComply: A Solution for Streamlined Compliance

FlexComply is an end-to-end compliance platform that offers a 360-degree AML risk assessment of customers, from onboarding through ongoing monitoring and periodic reviews. This integrated solution ensures all regulatory requirements are met within a single system, helping financial institutions remain audit-ready and significantly reducing both costs and time associated with compliance.

Key Features of FlexComply:

KYC/KYB - Comprehensive Identity Verification and Screening: Facilitates customer due diligence during onboarding and regular checks, based on risk profiles.

Facilitates customer due diligence during onboarding and regular checks, based on risk profiles. AI-Driven Risk Scoring: Employs advanced algorithms to provide precise risk assessments for both individual and corporate clients.

Employs advanced algorithms to provide precise risk assessments for both individual and corporate clients. Transaction Monitoring: Continuously monitors transactions to identify and flag suspicious activities, enhancing fraud detection capabilities.

Continuously monitors transactions to identify and flag suspicious activities, enhancing fraud detection capabilities. Enhanced Due Diligence: Offers in-depth analysis for high-risk customers and transactions, minimizing potential exposure to financial crime.

Offers in-depth analysis for high-risk customers and transactions, minimizing potential exposure to financial crime. Ongoing Monitoring and Periodic Reviews: Ensures customer profiles are up-to-date and compliant with current regulations through regular monitoring and reviews.

Ensures customer profiles are up-to-date and compliant with current regulations through regular monitoring and reviews. Alert Management: Centralized management of alerts allows for timely intervention on fraud detection and compliance breaches.

Centralized management of alerts allows for timely intervention on fraud detection and compliance breaches. Regulatory Reporting: Automates the creation of compliance reports, simplifying the documentation process for audits and inspections.

Automates the creation of compliance reports, simplifying the documentation process for audits and inspections. Workflow Management: Streamlines workflow processes for compliance teams, promoting efficiency and collaboration in adherence to regulatory standards.

"FlexComply empowers financial institutions to significantly reduce the time and costs associated with KYC compliance," said Rune Nilsson, Chairman of FlexM. "Our solution not only simplifies compliance but also helps institutions focus on enhancing customer satisfaction by minimizing the administrative burden and ensuring faster, more accurate onboarding."

Understanding the KYC Burden

The challenges associated with KYC compliance are significant. Financial institutions globally spend billions annually on KYC and AML efforts, with a substantial portion dedicated to labor-intensive manual processes, fragmented data systems, and adapting to evolving regulations. According to a recent report, banks allocate up to 3-5% of their total operational budget to compliance activities, with KYC being a major driver of these costs. The complexity is compounded by varying regulatory requirements across different jurisdictions, requiring institutions to maintain accurate and current customer information across disparate systems.

FlexComply addresses these pain points by automating and streamlining KYC processes. By integrating data from multiple sources, reducing false positives, and ensuring compliance with the latest regulations, FlexComply enables institutions to cut down on KYC-related expenses, reduce onboarding times, and improve overall customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

About FlexM:

FlexM is a leading Fintech-as-a-Service platform headquartered in Singapore, specializing in providing innovative financial solutions. Our mission is to simplify financial services and enhance operational efficiency and compliance for financial institutions worldwide.

Contact Information:

Rune Nilsson

Chairman, FlexM

Email: rune.nilsson@flexm.com

Phone: +47 9280 4000

Naveed Weldon

CEO, FlexM

Email: naveed.weldon@flexm.com

Phone: +65 9876 5432

For more information about FlexM’s services and partnerships, please visit our website at www.flexm.com.





