The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|2,501,939
|543.59
|1,360,028,756
|2 September 2024
|38,362
|544.01
|20,869,179
|3 September 2024
|41,287
|539.16
|22,260,126
|4 September 2024
|43,668
|536.13
|23,411,627
|5 September 2024
|41,689
|536.97
|22,385,737
|6 September 2024
|13,900
|529.47
|7,359,573
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,680,845
|543.23
|1,456,314,997
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 2,680,845 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.17% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
