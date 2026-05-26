Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 21 2026

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|992,622
|904.24
|897,569,609
|18 May 2026
|12,500
|888.33
|11,104,088
|19 May 2026
|16,745
|898.87
|15,051,633
|20 May 2026
|12,903
|899.71
|11,608,912
|21 May 2026
|12,818
|915.74
|11,737,995
|22 May 2026
|11,804
|912.89
|10,775,767
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,059,392
|904.15
|957,848,003
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 4,368,920 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 7.10% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.
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