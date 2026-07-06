Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 27 2026

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 1,350,096 907.69 1,225,462,954 29 June 2026 12,317 943.23 11,617,771 30 June 2026 12,384 945.23 11,705,720 1 July 2026 12,213 950.11 11,603,646 2 July 2026 12,209 957.61 11,691,513 3 July 2026 12,138 965.86 11,723,582 Accumulated under the programme 1,411,357 909.62 1,283,805,186

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,411,357 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.43% of the share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.

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