Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 27 2026

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|1,350,096
|907.69
|1,225,462,954
|29 June 2026
|12,317
|943.23
|11,617,771
|30 June 2026
|12,384
|945.23
|11,705,720
|1 July 2026
|12,213
|950.11
|11,603,646
|2 July 2026
|12,209
|957.61
|11,691,513
|3 July 2026
|12,138
|965.86
|11,723,582
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,411,357
|909.62
|1,283,805,186
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,411,357 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.43% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.
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