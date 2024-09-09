Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Amsterdam, 9 September 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 12 August 2024 (the “Second Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 02 September 2024 18,067 100.32 1,812,542.87 03 September 2024 24,546 99.88 2,451,649.57 04 September 2024 28,513 99.00 2,822,795.55 05 September 2024 27,710 98.61 2,732,391.66 06 September 2024 26,333 98.13 2,584,025.69 TOTAL 125,169 12,403,405.34

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 02 September 2024 7,734 100.40 776,488.19 03 September 2024 8,242 100.31 826,769.03 04 September 2024 8,308 99.01 822,612.47 05 September 2024 8,078 98.62 796,665.28 06 September 2024 11,062 98.15 1,085,758.53 TOTAL 43,424 4,308,293.50

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 02 September 2024 772 100.23 77,374.39 03 September 2024 795 100.41 79,823.09 04 September 2024 764 98.94 75,589.93 05 September 2024 823 98.06 80,699.92 06 September 2024 925 98.21 90,847.03 TOTAL 4,079 404,334.36

AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 02 September 2024 1,427 100.24 143,042.34 03 September 2024 1,417 100.67 142,645.85 04 September 2024 1,462 98.99 144,725.43 05 September 2024 1,389 98.44 136,730.10 06 September 2024 1,680 98.23 165,031.27 TOTAL 7,375 732,174.99

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €53 million for a total amount of 549,604 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 9 September 2024, the Company held in total 6,674,075 ordinary shares in treasury (3.02% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.93% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment