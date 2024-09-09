Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 2 September 2024 – 6 September 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 36:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,415,345
|12.01
|16,999,102
|2 September 2024
|23,679
|12.25
|290,051
|3 September 2024
|199,771
|12.22
|2,440,243
|4 September 2024
|20,000
|12.16
|243,106
|5 September 2024
|8,833
|12.22
|107,964
|6 September 2024
|221,869
|12.24
|2,715,876
|Total, week number 36
|474,152
|12.23
|5,797,240
|Accumulated under the program
|1.889,497
|12.06
|22,796,342
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 26,617,441 own shares corresponding to 1.73 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
