Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program



Transactions during 2 September 2024 – 6 September 2024

On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 36:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 1,415,345 12.01 16,999,102 2 September 2024 23,679 12.25 290,051 3 September 2024 199,771 12.22 2,440,243 4 September 2024 20,000 12.16 243,106 5 September 2024 8,833 12.22 107,964 6 September 2024 221,869 12.24 2,715,876 Total, week number 36 474,152 12.23 5,797,240 Accumulated under the program 1.889,497 12.06 22,796,342

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 26,617,441 own shares corresponding to 1.73 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Attachments