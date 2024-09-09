Lutetium-177 Industry Research Report 2024: Carrier Added Lutetium-177, Non-Carrier-Added Lutetium-177 - Global Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lutetium-177 Market by Form (Carrier Added Lutetium-177, Non-Carrier-Added Lutetium-177), Route of Administration (Intravenous, Oral), End User, Application - Global Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Lutetium-177 Market size was estimated at a value of USD 167.7 million in 2023, reached an estimated USD 202.56 million in 2024, and is projected to rise at a CAGR 21.44% to reach USD 653.53 million by 2030. Utilized mainly in the healthcare sector, Lu-177 plays a significant role in nuclear medicine and theranostics, integrating diagnostic imaging with therapy in personalized medicine.

The need for Lu-177 is driven by its precision in cancer treatment and the global rise in cancer incidence, necessitating advanced treatment options. Its therapeutic applications include treating neuroendocrine tumors with Lu-177 DOTATATE and Lu-177 DOTATOC and managing metastatic prostate cancer with Lu-177-PSMA. Diagnostic applications in theranostics enhance personalized treatment planning. Growth factors for Lu-177 include technological advancements in radiopharmaceuticals and imaging, rising chronic disease prevalence, increased government healthcare funding, and an aging population.

Significant opportunities lie in expanding treatment indications, penetrating emerging markets, and fostering collaborative research. However, stringent regulatory requirements, high production costs, and a limited supply chain for high-purity Lu-177 hinder its usage. Nevertheless, developing new Lu-177 compounds for various cancer targets, enhancing production efficiency, exploring combination therapies, and integrating advanced imaging technologies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for Lu-177 growth.

The Lutetium-177 market exhibits diverse dynamics across various geographies, each shaped by unique regulatory landscapes, healthcare infrastructures, and market demands. In the United States, the strong healthcare system, significant R&D investments, and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals drive high adoption rates.

Canada's steady growth is supported by governmental backing and expanded research collaborations. European countries, including Germany, France, Italy, and the UK, benefit from robust healthcare systems and European Medicines Agency (EMA) regulations that favor innovative therapies. With substantial healthcare investments from nations such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the Middle East demonstrates increasing adoption rates driven by rising cancer incidences and medical tourism.

Africa faces healthcare challenges, yet countries such as South Africa are emerging markets with potential for growth if international aid and partnerships are strengthened. China's expanding healthcare sector and significant investments in medical research highlight its immense market potential, whereas Japan offers a high-tech medical environment with supportive regulatory frameworks.

In India, growth is driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure and increasing cancer awareness, albeit challenges in affordability and rural access persist. Emerging countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, and Thailand are growing due to improved healthcare infrastructure, medical tourism, and rising demand for advanced cancer treatments.

Recent Developments



SHINE Technologies partners with Blue Earth Therapeutics for prostate cancer

Shine Technologies partnered with Blue Earth Therapeutics to supply Illumira, a lutetium-177-based product, from Shine's new facility. The collaboration aims to leverage the advanced capabilities of both organizations to enhance therapeutic options for patients with neuroendocrine tumors.

Nuclearelectrica and Framatome partnered to produce Lutetium-177 for targeted cancer treatments,

Nuclearelectrica and Framatome formed a partnership to produce Lutetium-177, an important radioisotope used in targeted cancer treatments. This collaboration aims to meet rising demands in the medical sector, and leverage advancements in nuclear medicine.

Nucleus Radiopharma and SHINE Technologies deal for high-purity Lutetium-177 to boost cancer treatment

SHINE Technologies formed a long-term supply agreement with Nucleus RadioPharma to provide lutetium-177 (Lu-177), essential for radioligand therapies treating neuroendocrine tumors and prostate cancer. This partnership aims to enhance the availability of Lu-177, supporting Nucleus Radiopharma's development of innovative therapies.

Summary

The shift towards non-carrier-added Lutetium-177 is driven by its higher purity and effectiveness in targeted therapies, reducing side effects and radioactive waste. Its applications in cancer treatment, particularly for NETs and prostate cancer, demonstrate significant therapeutic benefits, with ongoing research exploring its potential in other medical areas.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $202.56 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $653.53 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.4% Regions Covered Global



Form: Proliferating Usage of Non-Carrier-Added Lutetium-177 Minimizing Side Effects Due to Its High Purity













Carrier-Added Lutetium-177 (Lu-177):

Production: Created by irradiating Lu-176, a naturally occurring isotope, with neutrons. This process also produces Lu-177m, an impurity.

Created by irradiating Lu-176, a naturally occurring isotope, with neutrons. This process also produces Lu-177m, an impurity. Challenges: The presence of Lu-177m complicates the separation process, reducing the concentration of usable Lu-177 and increasing radioactive waste. The impurity affects the therapeutic efficacy and adds to the treatment's side effects.

Non-Carrier-Added Lutetium-177:

Production: Produced using the indirect method, which involves bombarding highly pure ytterbium-176 (Yb-176) with neutrons to produce Yb-177. Yb-177 then decays into Lu-177.

Produced using the indirect method, which involves bombarding highly pure ytterbium-176 (Yb-176) with neutrons to produce Yb-177. Yb-177 then decays into Lu-177. Advantages: The absence of Lu-177m makes non-carrier-added Lu-177 purer and more effective. It results in higher therapeutic concentrations, more focused treatments, and reduced radioactive waste.

The absence of Lu-177m makes non-carrier-added Lu-177 purer and more effective. It results in higher therapeutic concentrations, more focused treatments, and reduced radioactive waste. Challenges: Requires Yb-176, a rare material, making the production process more complex and potentially costly.

Application: Burgeoning Utilization of Lutetium-177 in Cancer Treatment Provides More Focused Therapeutic Impact

Current Uses:

Targeted Radionuclide Therapy: Lutetium-177 delivers beta radiation directly to cancer cells, minimizing damage to healthy tissues.

Lutetium-177 delivers beta radiation directly to cancer cells, minimizing damage to healthy tissues. Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs): Lutetium-177-DOTATATE (Lutathera) targets somatostatin receptors overexpressed in NETs, effectively reducing tumor size and improving patient outcomes.

Lutetium-177-DOTATATE (Lutathera) targets somatostatin receptors overexpressed in NETs, effectively reducing tumor size and improving patient outcomes. Prostate Cancer: Lutetium-177-PSMA therapies bind radionuclides to molecules targeting PSMA, a protein overexpressed in prostate cancer cells. This approach has shown promise in treating metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Clinical Evidence:

NETs: Significant improvements in progression-free survival and symptom management for advanced, metastatic, or inoperable NETs.

Significant improvements in progression-free survival and symptom management for advanced, metastatic, or inoperable NETs. Prostate Cancer: Innovative advances in tumor reduction, disease stabilization, and increased survival times through Lutetium-177-PSMA therapies.

Future Potential:

Non-Cancer Applications: Research is exploring Lutetium-177-based radiopharmaceuticals for inflammatory diseases, benign tumors, and benign endocrine conditions. The ability to target abnormal tissue growth selectively could expand the therapeutic use of Lutetium-177 beyond oncology.

Market Dynamics













Market Drivers

Increasing adoption of targeted radionuclide therapy for cancer treatment

Rising prevalence of neuroendocrine tumors necessitates advanced therapies

Market Restraints

Complex production and supply chain logistics of lutetium-177

Market Opportunities

Significant innovations in radiopharmaceuticals and imaging technologies

Government funding and support for nuclear medicine research

Market Challenges

Limited availability with regulatory and compliance barriers for lutetium-177

