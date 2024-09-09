U.S. Special Operations Command Awards Contract to Quantexa

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantexa, the global leader in Decision Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that it has signed its first contract with the U.S. federal government through a new deal with the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). USSOCOM will deploy Quantexa News Intelligence (QNI), an AI-enabled SaaS solution that provides real-time insights from global news data, to identify and monitor emerging risks and aid in making mission-critical decisions.

This contract comes on the heels of QNI achieving “Awardable” status through the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, the Department of Defense’s suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of AI/machine learning, data, and analytics capabilities.

QNI leverages advanced AI, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) to process millions of news articles daily, transforming them into enriched, actionable intelligence. The scale, accessibility, reliability, flexibility, and richness of the news data that QNI provides will strengthen USSOCOM’s data intelligence operations to enable faster and more informed decisions. With QNI, Quantexa will provide USSOCOM with one of its biggest datasets for building intelligence.

QNI provides instant access to news articles from over 90,000 global news publishers that are auto translated into English. QNI ingests, reads, tags, and makes available fourteen articles per second, every second. For USSOCOM and other U.S. Department of Defense agencies, defense-specific category filtering and entity-specific search capabilities will make pinpointing relevant and accurate news exponentially faster and easier than ever before, on a global scale.

“We have proven success in partnering with government agencies around the world to optimize and protect their critical intelligence processes. We are proud to extend this to the U.S. federal government and work in collaboration with USSOCOM to supercharge their advanced analytics,” said Dan Higgins, Chief Product Officer, Quantexa. “With Quantexa News Intelligence, USSOCOM will benefit from AI-enabled decision intelligence technology designed to help identify and monitor risk signals and events from news content. Our platform will minimize repetitive and manual tasks, create automated workflows, and provide ready-to-operationalize data across teams and departments, significantly streamlining operations.”

Quantexa is a trusted partner for government agencies around the world, including the U.K. Cabinet Office, Australia’s Executive Government and one of Europe’s largest tax authorities.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global AI, data and analytics software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to empower organizations to make trusted operational decisions with data in context. Using the latest advancements in AI, Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence platform helps organizations uncover hidden risk and new opportunities by unifying siloed data and turning it into the most trusted, reusable resource. It solves major challenges across data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. An independently commissioned Forrester TEI study on Quantexa's Decision Intelligence Platform found that customers saw a three-year 228% ROI. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has more than 750 employees and thousands of platform users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world.

