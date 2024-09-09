Exodus and M80 Unveil Passkeys Integration to Drive Web3 Adoption for Esports Enthusiasts

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (OTCQX: EXOD) (the “Company” or “Exodus”), the leading self-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, is proud to announce its partnership with M80 , a global esports and technology company, specializing in professional esports, gaming performance training, and digital goods.



With M80’s integration of Passkeys, gamers can now seamlessly create a wallet and buy cryptocurrency directly from M80. Passkeys also supports KYC and payment card purchases, enabling esports fans across over 50 countries to conduct secure and efficient global crypto transactions.

“Partnering with M80 to integrate Passkeys into their esports platform is a major step forward in our mission to bring the benefits of decentralized finance to a broader audience,” said JP Richardson, CEO of Exodus. “This collaboration not only enhances security for gamers but also empowers them to seamlessly engage with the future of Web3, making it easier than ever to manage digital assets in a secure and user-friendly way.”

M80 is a leader in the esports industry, continuously evolving to develop top gaming talent and enhance the value of gaming assets and brands. Utilizing advanced technologies like AI and Aim Training, M80 strengthens its esports athletes and expands fan engagement. As a top organization in today’s biggest global esports titles, M80 is turning its attention to building a bridge for gamers from Web2 to Web3 experiences. Partnering with Exodus, M80 is now integrating decentralized finance into its platforms, further advancing its commitment to innovation in esports and the future of gaming.

The Passkeys Wallet allows M80’s users to create a wallet without installing a browser extension and enables them to securely login using options such as FaceID and TouchID. This integration simplifies the process in a secure, user-friendly manner, all while providing a seamless multichain experience that supports Bitcoin, Polygon, Solana, Ethereum, Arbitrum One, Avalanche C-Chain, Base, BNB Chain, Mantle, and Optimism. More networks will be added soon.

“M80’s collaboration with Exodus to integrate Passkeys is a game-changer for our esports community and traditional gaming audiences,” said Marco Mereu, CEO of M80. “This partnership allows us to lay the foundation for building the bridge into blockchain for gamers by delivering access to industry-leading security and convenience, empowering our audience to unlock the full potential of their digital and gaming assets in a secure, decentralized environment.”

Passkeys Wallet enhances user convenience and prioritizes security with Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology. MPC boosts security by making it so that authenticating with a passkey is required for a user’s wallet to take any action.

For more information or to experience the new Passkeys Wallet, visit https://passkeys.foundation/ .

About Exodus

Exodus is on a mission to help the world exit the traditional finance system. Founded in 2015, Exodus is a multi-asset software wallet that keeps design a priority to make cryptocurrency and digital assets easy for everyone. Available for desktop, mobile, and browser, Exodus allows users to secure and manage their digital assets through self-custodial functionality that is encrypted locally on users’ own devices, ensuring privacy, security, and complete control over their wealth. Additionally, users can easily access third-party providers of services that allow for an industry-leading 20,000+ pairs of digital asset swaps along with the ability to buy digital assets. For more information, visit www.exodus.com .

About M80

M80 is a global esports and technology company specializing in professional esports, gaming performance training, digital goods, partnerships, events, and consumer products. Since inception, M80 has innovated player development across top esports titles, training our athletes through data-driven, performance-first strategies and utilizing new technological advances such as AI, Aim Training, and more. From media rights and consulting to fan engagement, we support professional, collegiate, and amateur esports with a fan-first approach that focuses on creating deep connections between esports, fans, brands, and partners.