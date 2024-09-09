Abstrax Hops Introduces Innovative Hop Toll Processing Service and Expands Quantum Series with Southern Hemisphere Varietals

Irvine, CA, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abstrax Hops, an industry leader in botanical flavor innovation, is proud to announce the launch of its new Toll Processing service - a game-changing solution for brewers to maximize the efficiency and flavor potential of their existing hop inventory. Alongside this, Abstrax is expanding the Quantum Series to include highly sought-after hop varietals from the Southern Hemisphere, including Nectaron®, Nelson Sauvin®, Motueka®, Galaxy®, Eclipse®, and Vic Secret™.

Unlocking Maximum Efficiency with Toll Processing

The new Toll Processing service allows brewers to send their own hops to Abstrax, where they are transformed into a concentrated Quantum Brite format. This cutting-edge service is designed to significantly reduce storage and handling costs while increasing the potency of hops - turning a small hop inventory into, on average, a fivefold increase in dosing power. Meaning that brewers who send in 1,000 lbs of hops can expect an average dosing equivalent return of 5,000lbs. This results in about half the price compared to using T90 pellets on a dosing-equivalent basis - for five times the return. Brewers can dramatically boost their flavor outputs and streamline operations without expanding their hop inventory.

Key benefits of the Toll Processing service include:

Increased Efficiency : Multiply the hop dosing equivalent by five, providing brewers with more brewing power from fewer hops, all while using the hops they already own.

Multiply the hop dosing equivalent by five, providing brewers with more brewing power from fewer hops, all while using the hops they already own. Reduced Costs : Cut down on storage and handling costs, freeing up valuable space in brewing facilities.

Cut down on storage and handling costs, freeing up valuable space in brewing facilities. Enhanced Flavor Control : Brewers can ensure consistent flavor across every batch by leveraging the highly concentrated Quantum Brite format.

Brewers can ensure consistent flavor across every batch by leveraging the highly concentrated Quantum Brite format. Sustainability: By reducing the amount of raw hops needed, this service promotes sustainable brewing practices, lowering the environmental footprint of each brew.

"Our Toll Processing service represents a huge leap forward for brewers looking to maximize their hop resources while maintaining superior flavor control," said Jim Ringo, VP of Sales and Marketing at Abstrax. "Brewers can now convert their existing hops into an efficient, powerful format, at lot sizes as small as 132 lbs, offering them unprecedented flexibility and savings.

Expanding the Quantum Series: Southern Hemisphere Hops Now Available

In addition to the new Toll Processing service, Abstrax is expanding the Quantum Series product line with six premium hop varieties from the Southern Hemisphere, providing brewers with access to complex, exotic flavors. These hops have been carefully selected for their bold, tropical, and citrus-forward profiles, offering brewers innovative ways to differentiate their craft brews.

Among the new additions:

Galaxy® – Famous for its tropical fruit flavors, Galaxy delivers intense passionfruit and peach notes, making it a go-to for standout IPAs.

Nelson Sauvin® – Known for its white wine and fruity aromas, this hop brings forward fresh gooseberry, citrus, and floral elements.

Motueka® – Offers a bright blend of tropical and citrus flavors with a unique herbal twist, ideal for light and refreshing beers.

Nectaron®, Eclipse®, and Vic Secret™ round out the list, each providing distinctive citrus, stone fruit, and resinous notes, expanding the creative potential of brewers.

"These Southern Hemisphere hops are globally recognized for their vibrant, intense flavors, and we’re thrilled to offer them in our Quantum Brite format," said Ringo. "This expansion not only allows brewers to explore new flavor dimensions but also provides them with the consistency, potency, and affordability that the Quantum Series is known for."

Pioneering the Future of Brewing

With the introduction of the Toll Processing service and the expansion of the Quantum Series, Abstrax Hops is redefining what’s possible in the brewing industry. These innovations empower brewers to create exceptional beers more efficiently while unlocking new opportunities to push the boundaries of flavor.

For more information about Abstrax Hops’ new Toll Processing service and the expanded Quantum Series, visit Abstrax Hops or email hello@abstraxhops.com.

About Abstrax: Where Innovation and Science Meets Flavor Mastery

As the pioneering leader in the world of botanical flavor technology, Abstrax excels in crafting innovative terpene-driven, functional flavor solutions. Serving the cannabis, hops, flavor and fragrance industries, Abstrax is the trusted product development partner that forward-thinking CPG brands turn to when looking for a competitive edge. Founded in California by a team of award-winning PhD scientists, flavor chemists, and visionary product developers, Abstrax harnesses its three divisions to craft transformative CPG applications via innovative technology and more sustainable, all natural, and cost effective ingredients. Abstrax Tech produces groundbreaking peer reviewed research publications, discovers new flavor compounds, and produces terpene blends and flavors for tobacco, cannabis, and food applications – including botanically derived cannabis flavor experiences, live all-natural hemp-derived terpenes, and mood-enhancing terpene-flavor systems. Abstrax Labs offers cutting-edge R&D, extraction and analytical technologies through its proprietary Terplytics™ system. Its technology delivers the most advanced botanical testing for exploratory research, sensory quantification, strain validation, product development, and consumer insights. Abstrax Hops provides the most advanced research, products, and services that push the limits of brewing innovation. Its wide range of solutions encapsulates the authentic varietal-specific Hop Flavors, Dank Flavors, and next generation of advanced hop products including natural hop aroma extracts. Abstrax offers the utmost in safety, quality and regulatory adherence, ensuring seamless integration into product lines. Delve deeper with Abstrax at AbstraxTech.com and AbstraxHops.com .

