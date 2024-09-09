Edible Garden Setting a New Standard in Sports Nutrition Industry with Kick Sports Nutrition Product Line

Kick Sports Nutrition delivers clean, effective, and better-for-you nutrition solutions for athletes at all levels across all sports









BELVIDERE, NJ, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that it will exhibit its Kick Sports Nutrition product line at ECRM’s Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Session at the PGA National Resort & Spa, Palm Beach Gardens September 8th-September 11th.

ECRM connects brands and buyers worldwide, matching the right brands with the right buyers at the right time. Specializing in seamless product discovery, ECRM has hosted over 3 million meetings since 1994, helping thousands of brands enter retail chains and foodservice operations. Unlike traditional trade shows, ECRM offers distraction-free, curated 1 on 1 meetings that enhance product visibility and create unique business opportunities. With a high-tech, high-touch approach, ECRM ensures every meeting is productive, generating more leads than conventional trade shows.

"Kick Sports Nutrition is at the forefront of addressing the changing priorities of athletes who are more conscious than ever about what they consume," stated Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. “The sports nutrition market is projected to grow from $54.8 billion in 2023 to $103.3 billion by 2032, as reported by IMARC Group. The projected growth is driven by health-conscious consumers seeking personalized, clean-label products that support athletic performance, align with dietary preferences, emphasize natural ingredients, and offer convenient, on-the-go options.”

“Building on the long-standing success of our Vitamin Whey advanced whey and plant protein powder line—designed to support muscle recovery and provide daily vitamins and minerals, first introduced over a decade ago at a major retailer—we continue to innovate at the intersection of taste and functionality. Our Kick Sports Nutrition products—ranging from protein powders and plant-based proteins to pre-workout, post-workout, and hydration solutions—are designed to deliver premium performance without the premium price tag. Whether you are into weight training, muscle building, basketball, pickleball, CrossFit, or cross-country running, Kick Sports Nutrition makes elite sports nutrition accessible to competitors at every level and in every sport. Moreover, in collaboration with Nutracom, we are innovating exciting new flavors that not only redefine taste but also nutritional excellence, staying true to our reputation as 'The Flavor Maker.'"

“With more than 25 years of experience in the sports nutrition industry, including launching well-known brands like Body Fortress, Met-Rx, and Nature’s Bounty, I am confident that Kick Sports Nutrition's mission goes beyond just selling products. We are pioneering new benchmarks for the industry and our vision is to revolutionize the category with innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the athletes we support."

A copy of the Company’s Kick Sports Nutrition video is available here .

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products.

For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com/ . For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to https://vitaminwhey.com/ . For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/ . A copy of the Company’s latest corporate video is also available here .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

