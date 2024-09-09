Inspirato Reports Outstanding Year-to-Date Net Promoter Score of 71

The members-only luxury vacation club boasts a high Net Promoter Score of 71, a metric for measuring customer satisfaction—one of the highest in the travel industry.



Inspirato’s year-to-date Net Promoter Score is 71, an impressive benchmark that showcases its strong relationship with its member base who love to vacation with the club.

More than 76% of 2024 Inspirato member survey respondents rated their experience with Inspirato as a 9 or 10 and identify themselves as promoters of Inspirato.

Such a high Net Promoter Score reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional vacations.



DENVER, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPO), the members-only luxury vacation club, is thrilled to report an outstanding year-to-date Net Promoter Score (known as NPS) of 71, one of the highest in the travel industry. Net Promoter Score is a customer satisfaction metric calculated from surveying customers how likely they are to recommend Inspirato to others on a scale of 0–10.

For the past seven years, Inspirato has consistently maintained a Net Promoter Score of 70 or higher. Such a high score reflects a strong and loyal member base, with 76% of year-to-date Inspirato member survey respondents identifying as promoters of the Inspirato brand. Exceptional member satisfaction is a core pillar of the Inspirato brand and reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier vacations.

“We’re incredibly grateful to see our members continually express their satisfaction through our NPS. This score is a testament to our relentless focus on creating unparalleled vacation experiences,” said Ashlee Collins, Chief Experiences Officer at Inspirato. “Every member interaction is an opportunity to exceed expectations, and this score shows that our efforts are resonating.”

Inspirato’s high Net Promoter Score is driven by its unique and proprietary business model: providing our members with exclusive access to a collection of luxury vacation homes and experiences, with a dedicated team to help every step of the way. After inviting feedback from every member, Inspirato then implements improvements across all service touchpoints—from personalized itinerary planning with an expert team to the full service of a dedicated on-site concierge, and more.

The Inspirato NPS is measured after members vacation within the Inspirato curated portfolio of exclusive luxury vacation homes, as well as Inspirato Only experiences—such as safaris, cruises, and land adventures.

About Inspirato

Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is a members-only luxury vacation club that provides exclusive access to a portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes exclusive luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

