Obagi Medical Announces the Launch of ELASTIDERM® Lift Up & Sculpt Facial Moisturizer and ELASTIDERM® Advanced Filler Concentrate





NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obagi Medical (“Obagi”), a leader in advanced skincare innovation and pioneer in medical-grade skincare and a subsidiary of Waldencast plc, (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast”), proudly announces the launch of two groundbreaking skincare products: ELASTIDERM® Lift Up & Sculpt Facial Moisturizer and ELASTIDERM® Advanced Filler Concentrate. Both products deliver transformative results, leveraging cutting-edge technology and advanced formulations to enhance skin appearance and texture.



The ELASTIDERM® Lift Up & Sculpt Facial Moisturizer is clinically proven to visibly lift and sculpt facial contours. This advanced moisturizer actively supports skin's elasticity through Obagi's patented Bi-Mineral Contour Complex™, which combines Zinc, Copper, and Malonate to help support skin elasticity and target the signs of skin aging. It incorporates Polyglutamic Acid (PGA), a peptide known for its superior hydrating properties to provide intense hydration and help re-plump fine lines and wrinkles. The result is a visibly lifted, sculpted appearance with improved fullness, smoothness, and skin texture in just 6 weeks.*

The ELASTIDERM® Advanced Filler Concentrate offers a targeted solution for fine lines and wrinkles formulated with Acetyl Hexapeptide-1, an ingredient renowned for its effective re-plumping and wrinkle-smoothing benefits. The concentrate, applied topically with a precision applicator, delivers immediate filling effects for existing fine lines, while helping diminish wrinkles over time. This non-injectable solution is designed to provide a visibly lifted and youthful appearance by targeting emerging fine lines and wrinkles.*

Eman Kadhim, Head of Scientific Communications & Upstream Innovation at Waldencast, commented, “The release of the latest ELASTIDERM® products marks a notable advancement in dermatological research. These products incorporate our proprietary Bi-Mineral Contour Complex™ and Acetyl Hexapeptide-1, which were rigorously tested and proven effective in enhancing skin elasticity and hydration. These formulations enhance overall skin texture, underscoring our commitment to integrating cutting-edge scientific research and ingredients into practical, effective skincare solutions."

Justin Giouzepis, Chief Marketing Officer of Obagi Cosmeceuticals, added, “At Obagi, we are dedicated to supporting our valued physician and professional partners by providing products that enhance their anti-aging treatments. Our formulations are designed to complement in-office procedures, ensuring a comprehensive approach to skincare. Additionally, for those who seek transformative solutions for fine lines, wrinkles, and aging skin outside of clinical settings, the ELASTIDERM® Lift Up & Sculpt Facial Moisturizer and ELASTIDERM® Advanced Filler Concentrate products offer effective, high-quality alternatives to help them achieve their skincare goals."

ELASTIDERM® Lift Up & Sculpt Facial Moisturizer, priced at $135, and the ELASTIDERM® Advanced Filler Concentrate, priced at $115, are now available through partnering professional channels. They will be available for customers to purchase on Obagi.com on September 23rd.

*Results based on 2024 clinical tests. Data on file at Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC.

About Obagi Medical

Obagi Medical is an industry-leading, advanced skincare line rooted in research and skin biology, refined with a legacy of 35 years’ experience. First known as leaders in the treatment of hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm® System, Obagi products are designed to diminish the appearance of premature aging, photodamage, skin discoloration, acne, and sun damage. Backed by science and trusted by professionals, Obagi empowers individuals to achieve healthy, beautiful skin. More information about Obagi is available on the brand’s website, https://www.obagi.com .

About Waldencast

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the business combination with Obagi Cosmeceuticals and Milk Makeup. As part of the Waldencast platform, its brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform; the expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale; a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations; asset-light efficiency; and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com/.

