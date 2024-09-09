TalkingParents Releases Native Software Applications

Fort Walton Beach, FL, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading co-parenting communication service, TalkingParents, released native versions of the app today. Its software has been developed for use on a device’s specific operating system (OS), allowing it to perform faster and with more flexibility than alternative application types.

“In our case, we’re going from a cross-platform based language to individual apps for each of the platform specific languages and frameworks; Swift for iOS and Kotlin for Android,” says TalkingParents’ Director of Software Engineering, Jason Graves.

Going native means that users will experience a far superior look and feel to the TalkingParents app, and it will operate much more seamlessly with their devices, providing optimized performance.

“This is not only going to give us better performance, but it will allow us to make updates faster and stay on top of the ever-changing native platforms as they roll out new operating systems, new phones, new devices, etc.,” explains Graves.

TalkingParents’ software development and mobile/web design teams have worked in tandem to re-platform the application and improve user experience over the last several months.

“We’ve been able to balance brand customization with what the platforms have intended quite well,” says Graves. “What we’ve built in native is far superior to what our competitors have.”

Going native will also benefit the future of the application in many ways.

“In addition to users being more satisfied and potentially seeing higher adoption rates, the speed of development and maintainability of the app have greatly improved,” explains Graves. “So, this will enhance our longevity and future growth.”

About TalkingParents

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most—raising children. Founded in 2012 on the idea of mutual accountability with an Unalterable Record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified Records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.