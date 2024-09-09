Unleash Your Inner Goddess with Chopped Leaf's Take on the TikTok Dressing Sensation

Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s back and better than ever! Chopped Leaf’s fan favourite Goddess Bowl is back in restaurants starting September 9th for a limited time. Packed with fibre, antioxidants and heart healthy fats, this crave-worthy salad is finished with Chopped Leaf’s signature Goddess Dressing – a twist on the Green Goddess that went viral on TikTok earlier this year.

Better than ever for you!

This divine Goddess Bowl features avocado, as well as pumpkin seeds and sweet potatoes, which make it rich in antioxidants and heart-healthy fats supporting overall health. Pumpkin seeds are also a great source of plant-based protein, as are chickpeas and feta, also featured in the Goddess Bowl. Protein helps to support muscle repair, boost immune health and make you feel energized. Add falafel to any salad for additional vegan protein, or top up with steak, chicken or shrimp.

The OG Goddess dressing

Chopped Leaf’s Goddess Dressing is a delicious balance of herbs and tahini, creating a creamy combination of sesame and soy with a hint of lemon. It’s a crave-worthy dressing that you’ll want to add to everything. The Canadian healthy-eating chain is celebrating 15 years of success this year, featuring dressings made from original recipes that have been exclusive to Chopped Leaf since day one.

Don’t have time to make it yourself?

If you’re on the go, at work, pressed for time, or simply don’t feel like cooking, grab a Goddess Bowl from one of Chopped Leaf’s 115 restaurants across Canada for a quick and healthy meal. The Chopped Leaf Goddess Bowl is made with romaine lettuce, brown basmati rice, roasted sweet potatoes, pumpkin seeds, avocado, feta and chickpeas, all topped with our signature Goddess Dressing. Don’t delay; it is only here for a limited time! All bowls are also available in a salad or wrap.

About Chopped Leaf:

Chopped Leaf is the home of comfort greens: fresh and craveable salads, wraps and bowls that provide a feeling of overall goodness and fulfillment. Proudly Canadian, Chopped Leaf is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2024. The fast-casual restaurant chain has over 115 locations across Canada and in the United States, and is continuing to expand across North America and internationally, with more than 30 locations committed to open in 2024/2025. Eat-in, takeout or “lettuce” cater your event, party or get together. Chopped Leaf is owned and managed by Innovative Food Brands. If you are interested in becoming a franchisee, visit https://www.choppedleaf.ca/franchise-opportunities/. Follow Chopped Leaf on social media at LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

