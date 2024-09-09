Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, 09/09/2024

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 September 2024.

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 25 April 2024

I. Summary presentation





Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 2 september 2024 FR0000120503 13,500 32.3571 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 3 september 2024 FR0000120503 45,000 32.2065 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 4 september 2024 FR0000120503 50,000 31.9969 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 5 september 2024 FR0000120503 50,000 32.7130 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 6 september 2024 FR0000120503 50,000 32.2246 XPAR

II. Detailed presentation





Attachment