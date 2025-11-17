Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

 Paris, 17/11/25

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 November 2025.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 29 April 2025

I.      Summary presentation

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 10 November 2025 FR0000120503 49,232 40.4530 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 11 November 2025 FR0000120503 50,000 40.8303 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 12 November 2025 FR0000120503 76,000 41.1569 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 13 November 2025 FR0000120503 111,000 41.8700 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 14 November 2025 FR0000120503 68,268 41.5587 XPAR

II.      Detailed presentation


https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/2025-11-17-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx


BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €383,620,188
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

