BOUYGUES : Disclosure of trading in own shares

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, 12/11/2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 7 November 2025.

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 29 April 2025

I. Summary presentation





Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 7 November 2025 FR0000120503 45,500 39.8535 XPAR

II. Detailed presentation





https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/copie-de-2025-11-12-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

