BOUYGUES : Disclosure of trading in own shares

REGULATED INFORMATION
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
Paris, 12/11/2025
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 7 November 2025.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 29 April 2025
I. Summary presentation
|Name of issuer
|Identity code of issuer
|Transaction date
|Identity code of financial instrument
|Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
|Market
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|7 November 2025
|FR0000120503
|45,500
|39.8535
|XPAR
II. Detailed presentation
https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/copie-de-2025-11-12-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx
